Sabres look ahead to homestand following shutout loss on Long Island

The Islanders built their lead with a pair of goals scored 2:25 apart during the second period. Anders Lee scored first, planting his stick in the blue paint for a deflection on the power play. Lee then set up the next goal by forcing a turnover at the New York blue line and feeding Simon Holmstrom on a 2-on-1 rush.

James Reimer kept the Islanders at bay from that point on in an 18-save performance, but the two-goal lead allowed the Islanders to tighten up and play to their defensive reputation. Holmstrom added an empty-net goal to seal the victory during the final minute.

“I mean, we know how they’re gonna play and we just gave them what they were looking for, and that’s chances,” Cozens said. “We came out flat, our execution was terrible, and we played right into their hand and did exactly what they wanted (us) to do. That’s on us as players. We knew the game we needed to play, and we just didn’t do it.”

The Sabres finished the game with a 63-44 lead in shot attempts but Cozens and Ruff agreed they did not put enough pressure on Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who made 29 saves for the shutout.

“We know he’s a great goalie and I just think we didn’t get enough pucks on net and we didn’t have enough bodies around to get those second chances on those rebounds,” Cozens said. “He played a great game, but we’ve got to be better, for sure.”

Here’s more from the loss.