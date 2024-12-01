Sabres look ahead to homestand following shutout loss on Long Island

1. Ruff changed up the Sabres’ forward lines going into the contest, including a move for Jack Quinn alongside JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson. Alex Tuch slotted in alongside Zach Benson and Cozens.
Tuch was moved back to his usual spot with Peterka and Thompson for the start of the second period, while Jiri Kulich saw time alongside Benson and Cozens.
“I just thought there was some sloppy play, there were some turnovers, we had some guys who didn’t skate well,” Ruff said when asked about the mid-game changes. “So, just tried to shake it up.”
2. The Sabres finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play, falling to 0-for-13 in the last five games. The power play had scored at least one goal in 10 of the previous 11 contests.
“We just can’t get frustrated,” Cozens said. “We can’t get on each other, we can’t get yelling at each other and complaining about each other. We’ve just got to go out there and just work.
“You’re not going to score every power play. You’ve got to be OK with that, and if you don’t score on the first one, score on the second one. You don’t score on the second one, you score on the third one. I think we’re just getting a little frustrated as of late and it’s definitely not doing us any favors.”
3. The Sabres were without forward Sam Lafferty, who exited Friday’s game against Vancouver with a lower-body injury. Nicolas Aube-Kubel joined the lineup in Lafferty’s absence and had three shots and three hits in 11:23.