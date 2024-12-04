'We need to be better' | Sabres surrender early lead in loss to Avalanche 

Tage Thompson said the Buffalo Sabres had the mindset to stay consistent as they returned to the dressing room after earning a 4-0 lead through the first period against the Colorado Avalanche.

They were expecting a response from the Avalanche, a perennial contender led by Hart and Norris Trophy winners in forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

“They’re a good team, they’re gonna have a push,” Thompson said. “I think their push intimidated us. I think we let it fold us and we didn’t look like we had any confidence to make plays or execute anything coming out of our zone.”

Colorado cut into the lead when MacKinnon scored 2:24 into the second period, then added four goals during the third to win 5-4 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The loss extended the Sabres’ winless streak to four games at 0-3-1 after they had gone 7-2-0 in their previous nine contests. They have four games remaining on a season-long homestand, which continues Thursday against Winnipeg.

“It wasn’t a good enough effort from any of the guys in this room, honestly,” Alex Tuch said. “We just need to be better. Call it a learning experience, honestly, just don’t forget how this feels because it sucks. We didn’t want to lose multiple games in a row, let alone four now.

“We have a top-three team in the NHL in Winnipeg, we have to be ready for them. We’re going to be playing against one of the best goalies in the world. They have a lot of firepower. They play a really good, hard team game and we have to be our best. We’re not making KeyBank a hard enough place to play right now, so that falls on me. That falls on all the guys in this locker room. We’ll be better.”