Sabres' top line helps fuel victory in Chicago

The Sabres coach described the victory as a complete team effort. Beck Malenstyn scored his first goal as a member of the team while helping to shut down reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen completed a 35-save effort with clutch saves late, paving the way for Ryan McLeod to score into an empty net during the final minute.

But it was the top line that led the way with a pair of goals from Thompson and Peterka, continuing their productive run since the latter returned from a concussion on Wednesday. Peterka has four goals in three games since rejoining the lineup. Thompson is on a four-game point streak, with three goals in that span. Tuch earned an assist Saturday for his team-best seventh point.

The game in Chicago showcased the trio’s ability to contribute in different ways. Their first goal came off the rush, with all three players moving up the ice with speed and in close proximity to one another. Peterka carried the puck over the blue line and dropped a short pass to Thompson, who fired a hard wrist shot in from the high slot.

“The line on the whole is generating opportunities,” Ruff said. “They’re generating opportunities different ways – some is in the zone; some is on the rush. So, it’s good to have a line like that that’s clicking.”

They showed their in-zone ability on Peterka’s winning goal. Recognizing that the Blackhawks defenders were amid a long shift, Thompson picked up the puck down low, skated up to the half wall and – with no immediate option present – stayed patient and turned back along the wall. He saw Peterka peeling away to the back door and delivered a pass through traffic.

“Halfway through (the second period), I think one of the TV timeouts, we reset and just made a conscious effort to keep it below their goal line,” Thompson said. “Especially when we’re climbing up the half wall, if you have nothing, turn it back. That was kind of the play there.

“They were tired. We knew we had them out there on a long shift. Cut back on the half wall and saw JJ sneaking off backdoor.”