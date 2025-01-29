Thompson, Peterka hat tricks highlight blowout of Bruins

When JJ Peterka scored an empty-net goal 14:26 into Tuesday’s third period to complete his first career hat trick, an underwhelming sprinkle of headwear hit the KeyBank Center ice.

That’s because much of the crowd had already discarded their hats 11 minutes prior as Tage Thompson secured a three-goal night of his own, his seventh at the NHL level.

With three goals and one assist apiece, Thompson and Peterka led the Buffalo Sabres to a 7-2 thrashing of the Boston Bruins.

Fittingly, Buffalo’s most recent two-hat trick game had come against the Atlanta Thrashers on Jan. 18, 2008, courtesy of Derek Roy and Drew Stafford.