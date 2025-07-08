NHL, NHL Players' Association ratify 4-year Collective Bargaining Agreement

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League Players’ Association’s full membership and the National Hockey League’s Board of Governors today ratified a four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement, more than a year before the expiration of the current contract. The new agreement runs through the 2029-30 season.

“The partnership between the Players’ Association and the League is stronger than it ever has been and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come.”

“This CBA shows what can be accomplished when the NHL and the Union work together -- an agreement that will allow for the continued worldwide growth of the game. That is a win for everyone,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “We could not have achieved this outcome without the involvement and support of our players. Special thanks to our Executive Board and Negotiating Committee.”

The Memorandum of Understanding will be made available on NHL.com and NHLPA.com at a later date.