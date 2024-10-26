Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup news, and storylines

The Sabres open their 4-game season series with Detroit.

10.26_Web - Static 1
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Tuch recognized the added importance of Saturday’s game for the Buffalo Sabres – a chance to not only gain two points in the standings, but to take two away from a division rival.

“It’s a four-point game and that’s in the back of your mind, so in certain areas you’ve got to bear down even more,” Tuch said.

This afternoon marks the first of four meetings this season between the Sabres and Detroit Red Wings, two teams with aspirations of making the playoffs out of the Atlantic Division after near misses in recent years. They meet again next Saturday in Detroit.

The Red Wings, winners of their last three games, are part of a four-way tie for second in the division with eight points. The Sabres have gone 3-1-1 in their last five contests and sit just one point behind that pack, with an opportunity to pull ahead with a regulation win.

“We’re gonna make sure that we start off the first of the four-game series off on the right foot,” Tuch said. “We’ve got to have a good start. One o’clock game, everyone has to be ready from the drop of the puck.”

Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Lindy Ruff said Friday that Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been cleared to return from a lower-body injury but suggested that the team could give the forward an additional practice before placing him back in the lineup. Zach Benson will miss a second straight game with a lower-body injury of his own.

Stay tuned for lineup updates after the team takes the ice for warmups at 12:30 p.m.

Storylines

1. The top line

The Sabres’ strong five-game stretch has been fueled in part by the production of their top line of JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Tuch.

Buffalo has outscored opponents 6-3 in 59:27 with the trio sharing the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Each player possesses standout individual statistics to start the season:

  • Thompson enters Saturday on a five-game point streak and has scored all five of his goals this season at even strength, tied for third in the NHL.
  • Tuch leads the Sabres with nine points. His eight even-strength points are tied for sixth in the NHL, just two behind league leader Ivan Barbashev.
  • Peterka has scored four goals in four games since returning from a concussion.

The trio has made it a point to be a threat both in the offensive zone and on the rush. It was the latter that led to Thompson’s goal against Dallas on Tuesday, a shot from the high slot that was assisted by Owen Power but made possible by Peterka.

“I think a few games back, Lindy was harping on the rush play and different routes we have to take and things that are non-negotiable,” Tuch said. “Driving that net and bringing those defensemen with us as much as possible opens up a lot. … Last game on Tommer’s goal, it was JJ driving the net brought the defensemen down and OP and Tommer were able to make that play up top.”

Within the offensive zone, the trio has tried to wear opponents down on the forecheck and wait for their chance to pounce, such as when Thompson found Peterka at the back door for a goal in Chicago last Saturday.

Thompson has spent 45.5 percent of his even-strength ice time in the offensive zone, according to NHL Edge, which ranks in the 93rd percentile of NHL players.

“I think we’re just tenacious,” Tuch said. “We’re causing some turnovers and we’re creating chances that way.”

2. The net-front

The Sabres’ last game pitted them against the NHL’s leader in save percentage in Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger – at least at that time.

Alex Lyon has pulled ahead for the NHL lead with a .955 save percentage in four games for the Red Wings this season. He’s expected to get the start this afternoon.

It took a “dirty goal” for the Sabres to finally break through against Oettinger, with Peyton Krebs parking himself in the blue paint and batting in a rebound off the crossbar. Getting in front of the opposing goaltender remained an area of emphasis at practice on Friday.

The Sabres have already made dramatic strides in that department this season. According to NHL Edge, they have four goals scored in the crease – already halfway to their full-season total from 2023-24.

“You’ve got people around the net, you get a bounce, and you’ve got an opportunity to put a puck in the back of the net,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “When we’re standing at the side of the net waving at pucks, you’re looking at a guy [who is] seeing everything right now and he’s making every save. So, we’re gonna have to make him move when we can. But if we have somebody in front of him before you make the pass, then he can’t track it and he might be late moving. So, that part is all connected, for sure.”

3. Scouting the Red Wings

While goaltending has helped fuel their recent success (backup Cam Talbot also earned a 37-save win against New Jersey on Wednesday), the Red Wings rank toward the bottom of the league in terms of shots and chances allowed.

The Red Wings have earned a 41.25-percent share of shot attempts at 5-on-5 and a 41.18-percent share of high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. Both numbers rank in the bottom three of NHL teams.

Lucas Raymond (0+6) and Alex DeBrincat (3+3) are tied for the team lead with six points apiece. Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with four goals.

Game notes

  • Ryan McLeod enters Saturday with points in five straight games and goals in four straight – both of which are the longest such streaks of his career. The last Sabres forward to score goals in five straight games was Thomas Vanek in 2008.
  • Power enters Saturday on a three-game point streak, including a three-assist performance in the win over Dallas on Tuesday. A point today would match the longest streak of his career.
  • The Sabres are 5-1-4 in their last 10 home games against the Red Wings.
  • Thompson has 15 points (6+9) in his last nine contests against Detroit.

News Feed

Thompson extends point streak to 6 games, leads Sabres to 3rd straight win

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 3

Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Injuries and transactions | Ruff provides updates on Aube-Kubel, Benson

Prospects Report | Geary, Strbak to play Canisius at LECOM Harborcenter

Practice report | News and notes from Wednesday's skate at KeyBank Center

Rasmus Dahlin launches foundation to support children in need in Western New York

Sabres continue to build toward identity with win over Stars

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Stars 2

Sabres vs. Stars | How to watch, lineup news, and storylines

Practice Report | Kulich impressing to open season

Trick-or-treating, black-and-red giveaway among festivities planned for Hockey Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26

Sabres' top line helps fuel victory in Chicago

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blackhawks 2

Sabres at Blackhawks | How to watch, storylines, and more

Sabres sign Ratzlaff to entry-level contract

Sabres unable to overcome slow start in loss to Blue Jackets

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 6 - Sabres 4