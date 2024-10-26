Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup news, and storylines

Storylines

1. The top line

The Sabres’ strong five-game stretch has been fueled in part by the production of their top line of JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Tuch.

Buffalo has outscored opponents 6-3 in 59:27 with the trio sharing the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Each player possesses standout individual statistics to start the season:

Thompson enters Saturday on a five-game point streak and has scored all five of his goals this season at even strength, tied for third in the NHL.

Tuch leads the Sabres with nine points. His eight even-strength points are tied for sixth in the NHL, just two behind league leader Ivan Barbashev.

Peterka has scored four goals in four games since returning from a concussion.

The trio has made it a point to be a threat both in the offensive zone and on the rush. It was the latter that led to Thompson’s goal against Dallas on Tuesday, a shot from the high slot that was assisted by Owen Power but made possible by Peterka.

“I think a few games back, Lindy was harping on the rush play and different routes we have to take and things that are non-negotiable,” Tuch said. “Driving that net and bringing those defensemen with us as much as possible opens up a lot. … Last game on Tommer’s goal, it was JJ driving the net brought the defensemen down and OP and Tommer were able to make that play up top.”

Within the offensive zone, the trio has tried to wear opponents down on the forecheck and wait for their chance to pounce, such as when Thompson found Peterka at the back door for a goal in Chicago last Saturday.

Thompson has spent 45.5 percent of his even-strength ice time in the offensive zone, according to NHL Edge, which ranks in the 93rd percentile of NHL players.

“I think we’re just tenacious,” Tuch said. “We’re causing some turnovers and we’re creating chances that way.”

2. The net-front

The Sabres’ last game pitted them against the NHL’s leader in save percentage in Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger – at least at that time.

Alex Lyon has pulled ahead for the NHL lead with a .955 save percentage in four games for the Red Wings this season. He’s expected to get the start this afternoon.

It took a “dirty goal” for the Sabres to finally break through against Oettinger, with Peyton Krebs parking himself in the blue paint and batting in a rebound off the crossbar. Getting in front of the opposing goaltender remained an area of emphasis at practice on Friday.

The Sabres have already made dramatic strides in that department this season. According to NHL Edge, they have four goals scored in the crease – already halfway to their full-season total from 2023-24.

“You’ve got people around the net, you get a bounce, and you’ve got an opportunity to put a puck in the back of the net,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “When we’re standing at the side of the net waving at pucks, you’re looking at a guy [who is] seeing everything right now and he’s making every save. So, we’re gonna have to make him move when we can. But if we have somebody in front of him before you make the pass, then he can’t track it and he might be late moving. So, that part is all connected, for sure.”

3. Scouting the Red Wings

While goaltending has helped fuel their recent success (backup Cam Talbot also earned a 37-save win against New Jersey on Wednesday), the Red Wings rank toward the bottom of the league in terms of shots and chances allowed.

The Red Wings have earned a 41.25-percent share of shot attempts at 5-on-5 and a 41.18-percent share of high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. Both numbers rank in the bottom three of NHL teams.

Lucas Raymond (0+6) and Alex DeBrincat (3+3) are tied for the team lead with six points apiece. Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with four goals.