How to watch the new episode of 'Buffalo Sabres: Embedded'

"Welcome to the Family" premieres Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

SMKT-1017_Embedded - July 2024_1920x1080 2 1
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Go behind the scenes with Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams as he and his front office navigate the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas and the start of free agency in the latest episode of “Buffalo Sabres: Embedded,” presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

The episode, titled “Welcome to the Family,” gives an inside look at the selection of Konsta Helenius in the first round of the draft, the trade acquisition of Beck Malenstyn, and the free agency additions of Jason Zucker, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Sam Lafferty. The episode premieres Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. on the Sabres’ YouTube channel (embedded below) and here on Sabres.com.

Find past episodes of "Sabres: Embedded" here.

