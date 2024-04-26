Amerks vs. Crunch | Schedule, tune-in info, and updated results

Rochester opens its playoff run against Syracuse in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals.

MicrosoftTeams-image (69)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Devon Levi understands the developmental opportunity ahead of him in the Calder Cup Playoffs, his first foray into postseason hockey at the professional level.

Whatever the outcome, Rochester’s run will be experience gained for Levi and the bevy of Buffalo Sabres prospects on its roster. But Levi’s focus is squarely on the moment at hand.

“I want to win,” the rookie goaltender told reporters on Wednesday. “I think that’s what everyone is looking forward to. That’s everyone’s purpose going into the postseason. It’s great that I’m going to get experience and get better, but really the goal is to win.”

Rochester opens its playoff run against the Syracuse Crunch in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals. Rochester finished as the second seed in the North Division after going 13-2-1-1 in its final 16 games. Syracuse is the third seed in the division.

The Amerks are in the playoffs for the third consecutive season under coach Seth Appert and return many of the players who were part of last year’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, which ended in a six-game loss to the eventual Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.

Levi, one of the newcomers to group, is a potential difference maker after posting a .927 save percentage in 26 games, the second-best mark in the AHL among qualified goaltenders.

The 22-year-old joins a roster that includes four first-round picks in defenseman Ryan Johnson and forwards Isak Rosen, Jiri Kulich, and Noah Ostlund. Rosen and Kulich are holdovers after having prolific rookie campaigns last season. Ostlund joined the Amerks upon the conclusion of his pro season in Sweden earlier this month and played the final two regular-season games.

Rosen tied for the team lead with 50 points (20+30) this season. Kulich had a team-high 27 goals.

Rochester’s roster also includes a trio of promising rookies in forwards Viktor Neuchev and Anton Wahlberg and defenseman Nikita Novikov along with two veteran prospects who played for Buffalo this season in forwards Brandon Biro and Lukas Rousek.

Below is an overview of the North Division Semifinals, which will be updated throughout the series with results, highlights, and more.

Matchup overview

The Amerks and Crunch also met in the North Division Semifinals last season. The Crunch won the first two games at home to put the Amerks on the brink of elimination before the Amerks responded with three straight wins, culminating with an overtime victory in the deciding Game 5.

Syracuse went 7-2-2-1 in 12 head-to-head matchups this season, with the road team having won nine of those games. Appert said he expects a battle against the Crunch and their “mean, physical D.”

“We have two really good hockey teams that are right at the top of any teams in the American Hockey League,” he said. “And you’re playing a team that you know intimately and that you don’t like at all. It’s just going to be a really fun, challenging test.”

Series schedule and results (all games on AHLTV)

Game 1 | Syracuse at Rochester – Friday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 | Syracuse at Rochester – Sunday, April 28 at 3:05 p.m.

Game 3 | Rochester at Syracuse – Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

*Game 4 | Rochester at Syracuse – Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

*Game 5 | Syracuse at Rochester – Friday, May 10 at 7:05 p.m.

*if neccessary

News Feed

‘He’s fearless’ | Benson and teammates reflect on his rookie season 

'He wanted the net' | Looking back on Luukkonen's breakout season

'The right coach' | Ruff eager to help Sabres reach next level 

Top quotes from Lindy Ruff's introductory press conference

Ruff's introductory press conference to air at 1 p.m. on Sabres Live, team's social channels

5 things to know about Sabres coach Lindy Ruff

Sabres hire Ruff as head coach

Bills and Sabres partnering to host local pet adoption event at KeyBank Center

Top quotes from Day 2 of Sabres locker cleanout

'We weren't good enough' | Sabres veterans reflect on season

Sabres reassign Ostlund to Rochester 

Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Top quotes from Day 1 of Sabres locker cleanout

Adams details vision for next Sabres coach, will prioritize experience and pedigree

Sabres announce coaching changes

Sabres rally around Comrie in season-ending victory over Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning