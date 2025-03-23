Sabres at Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. About yesterday

The Sabres played a strong first period but were unable to capitalize on their scoring chances against red-hot Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

The Wild answered with a run of three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period and never looked back. JJ Peterka scored Buffalo’s lone goal, his second in as many games since returning from a lower-body injury.

2. Revisiting Bernard-Docker’s debut

The Sabres acquired Bernard-Docker from Ottawa along with Josh Norris ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. While Norris joined the lineup the very next day, Bernard-Docker – an Alberta native – had to wait a week for visa clearance before even joining practice.

The 24-year-old defenseman spent the subsequent week getting accustomed to his new teammates and new surroundings until he finally made his debut on Saturday. It was his first game since Dec. 28; he spent the end of his tenure with the Senators rehabbing an injury and then waiting for a chance to get back into their lineup.

“It felt really good obviously to be back in game action and to be playing with the guys here,” Bernard-Docker said. “It’s been a long time coming and it felt really good.”

The seven-defenseman lineup allowed for Bernard-Docker – a right shot – to see ice time alongside each of the Sabres’ five left-shot defensemen, with Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin serving as his most frequent partners. He skated 11:29 in total and was not on the ice for a goal against.

“For me, playing on the right side of any of those guys, it’s just trying to put the puck in their hands and kind of just be a safety net for them and hopefully be a good partner for one of them,” Bernard-Docker said. “That’s the goal.”