Sabres unable to overcome 2nd-period mistakes in Minnesota

Justin Brazeau scored the second Minnesota goal off a rebound that bounced in the crease, which Brazeau pushed over the goal line with his right skate. Mats Zuccarello scored the third goal as the third man in on a rush.

The three goals in quick succession proved to be enough for the Wild, who entered the afternoon with a 27-0-0 record when leading after two periods.

“It’s been a part that has killed us (this season) when all of a sudden we give up a couple quick ones,” Ruff said.

The Sabres had multiple chances to pull ahead in the first period but were held off the board by goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who entered the game as one of the NHL’s hottest goaltenders. Gustavsson was 5-2-1 with a .939 save percentage in March and had posted a 34-save shutout in his most recent start against Seattle. He previously posted a 39-save shut out in Buffalo on Nov. 27.

Tage Thompson deked his way to the slot but was turned away by Gustavsson’s skate on one of the Sabres’ first-period chances. Another saw Ryan McLeod, who carried a five-game point streak into the contest, miss wide on a power-play attempt from beside the net.

“I thought we played a model first period,” Ruff said. “The difference was their mistakes that they made. … We didn’t make them pay. We could’ve made them pay.”

Peterka finished off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to put the Sabres on the board in the third period. The goal was Peterka’s second in as many games since returning from a lower-body injury.

Frederik Gaudreau ended the Sabres’ comeback bid with an empty-net goal with 33 seconds remaining.

Here’s more from the loss.