Sabres vs. Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to bounce back when they return to KeyBank Center to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres are coming off a 7-3 loss in Detroit on Wednesday which ended with three unanswered goals by the Red Wings. Self-inflicted turnovers were costly in that game, a point coach Lindy Ruff will emphasize against the talented Golden Knights.

Buffalo lost the road portion of its season series with Vegas 3-1 on Jan. 4.

“If you remember the way we started the (last) Vegas game, we started with a turnover and gave them a rush chance that just led to a goal against,” Ruff said. “And those are the things that, all year long, we’ve been trying to eliminate. We can’t make those same mistakes.”

The Sabres are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration throughout the game, including Irish-themed giveaways and concession items. Find more information on the festivities here.

Fans attending the game should be aware of road closures due to the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m. Affected roads include:

South Park Avenue between Lee and Hamburg Streets

Smith Street between South Park Avenue and Elk Street

Elk Street between Smith Street and South Park Avenue.

If you’re traveling to KeyBank Center by way of the Skyway/Route 5, bypass the Ohio Street exit and instead take the 190 South exit to avoid road closures.

Michigan Avenue will be open in both directions during the parade, meaning travel to KeyBank Center from Exit 6 to Elm Street off the 190 North or South should be unaffected.

The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.