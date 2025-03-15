Sabres vs. Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres return home following a loss in Detroit.

3.15_Web - Static
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will look to bounce back when they return to KeyBank Center to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres are coming off a 7-3 loss in Detroit on Wednesday which ended with three unanswered goals by the Red Wings. Self-inflicted turnovers were costly in that game, a point coach Lindy Ruff will emphasize against the talented Golden Knights.

Buffalo lost the road portion of its season series with Vegas 3-1 on Jan. 4.

“If you remember the way we started the (last) Vegas game, we started with a turnover and gave them a rush chance that just led to a goal against,” Ruff said. “And those are the things that, all year long, we’ve been trying to eliminate. We can’t make those same mistakes.”

The Sabres are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration throughout the game, including Irish-themed giveaways and concession items. Find more information on the festivities here.

Fans attending the game should be aware of road closures due to the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m. Affected roads include:

  • South Park Avenue between Lee and Hamburg Streets
  • Smith Street between South Park Avenue and Elk Street
  • Elk Street between Smith Street and South Park Avenue.

If you’re traveling to KeyBank Center by way of the Skyway/Route 5, bypass the Ohio Street exit and instead take the 190 South exit to avoid road closures.

Michigan Avenue will be open in both directions during the parade, meaning travel to KeyBank Center from Exit 6 to Elm Street off the 190 North or South should be unaffected.

The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Josh Norris and JJ Peterka were both absent from practice on Friday. Norris was being evaluated for an injury, which coach Lindy Ruff described as “something he’s been dealing with.” The Sabres’ trade deadline acquisition has a goal and an assist in three games since joining the team.

Peterka will be out for the second straight game due to a lower-body injury but is expected to rejoin the team on its upcoming road trip, which opens Monday in Boston.

Check back during warmups at noon for further potential updates. Here’s how the Sabres lined up for practice on Friday, with new addition Jacob Bernard-Docker seeing reps on multiple defense pairs.

Storylines

1. Top-line opposition

Ruff said he expects to lean on Ryan McLeod in head-to-head matchups with Vegas’ top line of Tanner Pearson, Jack Eichel, and Mark Stone.

McLeod spent Buffalo’s most recent home game matched up with Connor McDavid, holding Edmonton without a goal in his 10:57 against the Oilers superstar at 5-on-5.

McLeod spent Friday’s practice centering Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker, revisiting a look the Sabres used heavily during the first month of the season. The Sabres outscored opponents 11-8 in 140:04 with that trio sharing the ice at 5-on-5.

“That was a good line for us against top lines,” Ruff said. “The one thing that Ryan can do is he can skate with everybody, and he doesn’t get tired that often inside of a game. But he’s gonna have to skate with an elite skater, for sure.”

2. Scouting the Golden Knights

Vegas won 4-0 in Columbus on Thursday behind a 27-save performance from goaltender Adin Hill, who then signed a six-year contract extension on Friday afternoon.

The win in Columbus was the Golden Knights’ seventh in the past 10 games and 39th this season, which has them atop the Pacific Division with a five-point cushion over the second-place Oilers.

Vegas ranks fifth in the NHL with a plus-42 goal differential and boasts the league’s second-ranked power play at 29.0 percent.

Eichel leads Vegas with 79 points and enters Saturday on a seven-game point streak, having contributed an assist in the win over the Blue Jackets. Tomas Hertl leads the team with 27 goals.

Game notes

  • Tage Thompson has three goals in the last two games. His team-leading season total now sits at 34, tied for fifth in the NHL.
  • Zach Benson has four points (1+3) in his last four games after tallying a goal and an assist in Detroit on Wednesday.
  • The Sabres have won three of their last four games against the Golden Knights.

News Feed

Practice Report | Bernard-Docker eager to ‘show what I’ve got’

Injuries and transactions | Norris, Peterka miss practice

Sabres rue penalties, puck management in loss to Red Wings

At the Horn | Red Wings 7 - Sabres 3

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at KeyBank Center | Special concessions, activities, and important traffic information

Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Dahlin reiterates commitment to Sabres

'We were just hustling' | Norris shows 2-way impact on winning goal vs. Oilers

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Oilers 2

In Jason Zucker, Sabres lock up an invaluable veteran

Sabres vs. Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres shut out by Panthers in road trip finale

At the Horn | Panthers 4 - Sabres 0

'Excited to be here' | Norris embracing fresh start with Sabres

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres add 'true center' in Norris, extend Zucker ahead of trade deadline

Sabres acquire 2026 4th-round pick from Bruins

Sabres acquire defenseman Erik Brannstrom from Rangers