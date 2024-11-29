Sabres vs. Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres host Vancouver to open a back-to-back set of games.

November 29
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are set to conclude their two-game homestand with a Black Friday afternoon showdown versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Coming off their first shutout loss of the season Wednesday against Minnesota, a 1-0 defeat in which they tallied a season-high-tying 39 shots on goal, the Sabres will look to build upon their strong play of late and keep pace in the competitive Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s matchup.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Lineup notes

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin left Thursday’s practice early due to what coach Lindy Ruff described as “maintenance.”

“I don’t believe it’ll affect him, but you never know until tomorrow,” Ruff said after practice.

The captain’s absence would force some shuffling of the defensive pairings, but Buffalo’s lineup otherwise remained the same from Wednesday’s game at practice on Thursday.

Stay tuned for warmups at 2:30 p.m. for an update on Dahlin’s availability and potential corresponding changes.

Storylines

1. Out of the box

Buffalo went 12-for-12 on the penalty kill during the three-game California sweep. Still, the PK units were overworked, and the team returned home intent on improving discipline and avoiding short-handed situations.

“It’s a key area – discipline,” Ruff said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “We’ve taken some careless penalties, stick infractions that we’ve got to get away from.”

The Sabres responded with a zero-penalty performance that night against Minnesota, their first such game since Dec. 4, 2021 at Carolina.

Yes, Buffalo lost 1-0 on Wednesday despite staying out of the box, but its consistent offensive zone pressure and skating effort limited the potential for those unforced penalties seen in California.

“They’ve got a dangerous power play – if we give them power plays, that’s going to give them life,” Tage Thompson said postgame of the Wild. “I think minors are an indication of [not] moving your feet. I thought we were tracking well tonight, and usually when you’re doing that, you’re not taking stick penalties.”

2. Sticking with it

Results aside, the Sabres felt encouraged by their scoring opportunities versus the defensively sturdy Wild. After Kirill Kaprizov’s first-period, 4-on-1 goal, which resulted from too many Buffalo skaters crashing the net, the Sabres applied consistent offensive pressure without surrendering many odd-man rushes the other way.

“We didn’t put ourselves in a position where, all of a sudden, we were giving up crazy chances and making it a two-goal game,” Ruff said. “The opportunities were definitely there to at least get a point out of the game.”

A night of pressure culminated in a last-minute, 6-on-5 scramble in front of Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson, with Buffalo barely missing on several prime scoring chances.

“Sometimes you run into a hot goalie and you’ve just got to find a way,” said forward Alex Tuch. “We’ll learn from that experience and move on and find a way next time. We’ve got a couple really strong opponents coming up, so we have to turn the page on this one.

3. Scouting the Canucks

Like Minnesota, Vancouver has thrived on the road this season, posting an .800 points percentage (8-2-0) away from Rogers Arena – including an eight-game road winning streak prior to Wednesday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Much of that success is attributable to goalie Kevin Lankinen, who in eight road games has gone 8-0-0 with a .941 save percentage and 1.62 goals-against average. His work in net behind solid defensive play has kept the Canucks (11-7-3) afloat during the absence of Thatcher Demko, who’s nearing a return from his April knee surgery.

“It tells you the depth of the team, and the type of job the coach [Rich Tocchet] has done there with that group, that you can lose a guy like that and still be able to win hockey games,” Ruff said.

Vancouver is also without a 103-point scorer in forward J.T. Miller, who remains away from the team due to personal reasons. In his absence, a new-look top line, with Elias Pettersson centering offseason acquisitions Jake DeBrusk and Kiefer Sherwood, has outscored opponents 5-1 at 5-on-5 in seven games together.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks – and ranks second among NHL defensemen – with 23 points.

“I think they’re a lot like us – some mobile defensemen, they’ve got a little bit of depth in their scoring and they defend hard,” Ruff said.

Game notes

  • Luukkonen boasts a .961 (73-for-76) save percentage in his last three games.
  • In four games since moving to center, Jiri Kulich owns a 65.2 percent (30-for-46) faceoff win percentage, which leads Sabres centers during that span.
  • Forward Sam Lafferty spent 2023-24 with Vancouver, setting career highs with 79 games played and 13 goals.
  • On October 19, Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers played in his 1000th NHL game. A 12th-overall draft pick by Buffalo in 2008, Myers played 365 games with the Sabres from 2009-15.

News Feed

Practice Report | Dahlin exits early for 'maintenance' as Sabres prepare for back-to-back games

Sabres match season high with 39 shots but drop 1-0 contest to Wild

At the Horn | Wild 1 - Sabres 0

'We've matured a lot' | What we've learned about the Sabres at the quarter mark of the season

Sabres vs. Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Thompson 'ready to go' for Wednesday's home game 

Injuries and transactions | Thompson returns vs. Wild

Buffalo to Host 2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship

Sabres Holiday Angels program returns for 2024

'We've got a will to win' | Reimer makes 31 saves as Sabres sweep road trip with comeback win over Sharks

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Sharks 2

Sabres at Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Kulich scores in OT, Power has 2 assists in win over Ducks

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2 (OT)

Prospects Report | Helenius producing offensively while adjusting to AHL

Sabres at Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Start time for Sabres vs. Rangers on Dec. 11 changed to 7 p.m.

'That's part of the growth' | Sabres earn hard-fought win over Kings behind Luukkonen's shutout 