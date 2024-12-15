Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo faces its cross-border rival for the first time this season.

December 15
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

TORONTO – The Buffalo Sabres continue their three-game road trip when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

It will be the first of three meetings this season between the Sabres and their cross-border rivals, the next of which will be played Thursday in Buffalo.

The Sabres are looking to snap a nine-game winless streak (0-6-3), which continued with a 4-2 loss in Washington on Friday.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Storylines

1. About last night

The Sabres gained an early lead on a deflection from Jason Zucker and carried a 2-2 tie into the third period against the Eastern Conference’s top team, but Dylan Strome scored the game-winner for the Capitals with 8:55 remaining.

It was the seventh time in the last nine games that the Sabres have lost by two goals or less.

“We’ve got to learn how to be OK in a tie game or in those one-goal games and continue to push,” Zucker said. “Right now we have a tendency – and typically when you’re on a losing streak you tend to do it a little bit more – [to] try to not lose the game rather than take it and try to win.”

Read more in Saturday’s postgame report.

2. Line changes

With Dylan Cozens in the penalty box for fighting during the second period on Friday, Ruff gave Tage Thompson a shift on the wing alongside Zach Benson and Jiri Kulich.

The switch paid off – Thompson maintained possession along the wall and passed up high to Bowen Byram, whose one-timer led to Jiri Kulich’s game-tying goal on a deflection. Ruff stuck with the trio the rest of the way, with Cozens slotting into Thompson’s previous spot at center between JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch.

“I liked what those guys were doing together,” Ruff said of Thompson playing alongside Benson and Kulich. “So, I flipped Cozens back in the middle and put Tommer over on the wing, and those guys had probably three or four opportunities.”

Whether those changes stick heading into tonight’s game will be revealed during pregame warmups at 4:30 p.m.

3. Scouting the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs sit in first place in the Atlantic Division at 18-10-2 but are coming off a 4-2 loss in Detroit on Friday. Mitch Marner had a pair of assists in the loss to bring his team-leading point total to 40, which is tied for ninth in the NHL.

Toronto is without starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. Joseph Woll started in Detroit on Friday, which likely lines up 23-year-old Dennis Hildeby for his third NHL game.

Game notes

  • Thompson has five goals and an assist in his last six games.
  • Zucker has seven points (3+4) in his last six games.
  • Tuch has 13 points (6+7) in his last eight games against Toronto.

News Feed

Sabres open road trip with loss to Capitals

At the Horn | Capitals 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Dahlin progressing toward return

Injuries and transactions | Lafferty returns to practice

Sabres' late comeback falls short in loss to Rangers

At the Horn | Rangers 3 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Greenway returns to action; Sabres seek power-play results

Sabres seek complete effort after shootout loss to Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 6 - Sabres 5 (SO)

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Johnson skates alongside Byram, talks season so far with Rochester

Sabres focus on execution following loss to Utah

At the Horn | Utah Hockey Club 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Utah Hockey Club | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Recapping GM Kevyn Adams' press conference 

Practice Report | Gilbert makes an impact in return to lineup