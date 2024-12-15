Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. About last night

The Sabres gained an early lead on a deflection from Jason Zucker and carried a 2-2 tie into the third period against the Eastern Conference’s top team, but Dylan Strome scored the game-winner for the Capitals with 8:55 remaining.

It was the seventh time in the last nine games that the Sabres have lost by two goals or less.

“We’ve got to learn how to be OK in a tie game or in those one-goal games and continue to push,” Zucker said. “Right now we have a tendency – and typically when you’re on a losing streak you tend to do it a little bit more – [to] try to not lose the game rather than take it and try to win.”

Read more in Saturday’s postgame report.

2. Line changes

With Dylan Cozens in the penalty box for fighting during the second period on Friday, Ruff gave Tage Thompson a shift on the wing alongside Zach Benson and Jiri Kulich.

The switch paid off – Thompson maintained possession along the wall and passed up high to Bowen Byram, whose one-timer led to Jiri Kulich’s game-tying goal on a deflection. Ruff stuck with the trio the rest of the way, with Cozens slotting into Thompson’s previous spot at center between JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch.

“I liked what those guys were doing together,” Ruff said of Thompson playing alongside Benson and Kulich. “So, I flipped Cozens back in the middle and put Tommer over on the wing, and those guys had probably three or four opportunities.”

Whether those changes stick heading into tonight’s game will be revealed during pregame warmups at 4:30 p.m.

3. Scouting the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs sit in first place in the Atlantic Division at 18-10-2 but are coming off a 4-2 loss in Detroit on Friday. Mitch Marner had a pair of assists in the loss to bring his team-leading point total to 40, which is tied for ninth in the NHL.

Toronto is without starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. Joseph Woll started in Detroit on Friday, which likely lines up 23-year-old Dennis Hildeby for his third NHL game.