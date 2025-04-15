Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines
1. Milestones within reach for Tuch
Alex Tuch enters Tuesday with 109 blocked shots – just two shy of tying Mathieu Dandenault’s single-season record for an NHL forward since the statistic started being tracked during the 2005-06 season.
Tuch is also one goal away from matching his career-high total (36), which he established during the 2022-23 season. He’s scored eight goals in the last 10 games.
Tuch is the first player to score 35 goals and record 100 blocked in the same season since the latter statistic started being tracked. Only two others have even scored 30 goals with 100 blocked shots: defensemen Mike Green (in 2008-09) and Cale Makar (this season).
2. Scouting the Maple Leafs
Toronto is looking to clinch the Atlantic Division, entering Tuesday with a four-point lead over second-place Tampa Bay and two games left to play.
The Maple Leafs are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Mitch Marner leads the team and is tied for fifth in the NHL with 99 points while William Nylander ranks second in the league with 45 goals.
Buffalo dropped its previous two matchups with Toronto this season, both of which were played during a six-day span in December. John Tavares paced both teams with five points (3+2) across the two games.