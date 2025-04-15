Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres open their final homestand of the season with a visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres are coming off a 0-2-1 road trip, which concluded with a 7-4 loss in Tampa on Sunday. Players spoke postgame about the importance of finishing the season strong at home, where they’ve won seven straight games and are 15-4-0 since the start of January.

“These last two home games are really big,” Peyton Krebs said. “We want to show our home crowd what we’ve got and end the season on a good note.”

The puck drops at 7. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.