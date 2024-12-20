Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Rasmus Dahlin is expected to be back in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Dahlin has missed seven games since exiting during the third period of Buffalo’s loss to Colorado on Dec. 3 with back spasms. He returns amid an 11-game winless streak for the Sabres, which continued with a 6-1 loss in Montreal on Tuesday.

The Sabres captain had his sights set forward following Monday’s practice.

“Honestly, I think the best thing is to put it behind us,” Dahlin said. “Everyone has got to put it behind them. You can’t control what’s been done. … All we have to do now is move forward. We have to start on a new page and build.

“You’ve seen a lot of games this year, we are a good team. This is not who we are. I’m excited for the challenge tomorrow. Hopefully we can do something really, really good and start the new page. Anything can happen here in the future.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.