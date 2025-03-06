Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

TAMPA – The Buffalo Sabres will look to snap a four-game winless streak when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena.

Buffalo is 0-3-1 in its last four games following a 6-2 loss at home against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson scored goals in that game, which was tied with less than two minutes to play in the second period.

Tonight’s game will be the Sabres’ last before the trade deadline, which is 3 p.m. on Friday. The team got a piece of business done on Wednesday evening, signing one of its pending unrestricted free agents in Jordan Greenway to a two-year contract extension.

The puck drops between the Sabres and Lightning at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.