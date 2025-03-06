Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

2. Staying busy
Tonight marks the Sabres’ fourth game in six days and seventh game in 13 days since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
There is no let-up in sight. The Sabres finish the month of March with 12 games in 24 days, eight of which are on the road.
“There’s no excuses,” Tage Thompson said postgame on Tuesday. “Everybody is playing 82 games. Everybody has a tough schedule. You can sit here and try to make all the excuses in the world, but when you lace them up in the locker room and go out, you better battle.”
3. Scouting the Lightning
The Sabres have yet to play the Lightning this season, with two more matchups on deck in April. The Lightning currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with 76 points, three behind division leaders Florida and Toronto.
Tampa Bay made a pre-deadline splash on Wednesday, acquiring forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from Seattle in exchange for a package that included two first-round picks. Gourde – a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning – has 17 points (6+11) in 36 games this season. Bjorkstrand has 37 points (16+21) in 61 games.
Gourde and Bjorkstrand are both expected to be in the lineup tonight, joining a roster that boasts an NHL-high four players with 60 or more points in forwards Nikita Kucherov (90), Brandon Hagel (68), Brayden Point (64), and Jake Guentzel (60).
Tonight will mark Buffalo’s first game against longtime Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons, who joined Tampa Bay in free agency last summer and has played in all 61 games this season.