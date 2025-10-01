Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres play their penultimate game of the preseason against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Coach Lindy Ruff announced that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will make his preseason debut and Jiri Kulich will return to the lineup after a three-game absence.

The Sabres are 3-1 in preseason action and are coming off a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings that featured three-point performances from Tage Thompson and Josh Norris.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Here’s more on tonight's game.