‘Freak of nature’ Alex Tuch impresses in preseason debut

A minor injury held Alex Tuch out of the lineup through three preseason games, but the alternate captain returned to action on Saturday at KeyBank Center like he hadn’t skipped a beat.
The forward skated 18 minutes with a primary assist, a shot on goal and two hits, helping the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Wings. Buffalo is now 3-1-0 to begin the six-game exhibition schedule.
“(Felt) pretty good,” Tuch said. “Slower start – first period, felt like I was thinking too much out there. But I just tried to start skating, and I think our whole team played pretty well, so it made it a lot easier on me.”