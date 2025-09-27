‘Freak of nature’ Alex Tuch impresses in preseason debut

The Sabres’ alternate captain returned to action, the power play produced and Radim Mrtka continued to intrigue.

Postgame Report
By Justin Alpert
A minor injury held Alex Tuch out of the lineup through three preseason games, but the alternate captain returned to action on Saturday at KeyBank Center like he hadn’t skipped a beat.

The forward skated 18 minutes with a primary assist, a shot on goal and two hits, helping the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Wings. Buffalo is now 3-1-0 to begin the six-game exhibition schedule.

“(Felt) pretty good,” Tuch said. “Slower start – first period, felt like I was thinking too much out there. But I just tried to start skating, and I think our whole team played pretty well, so it made it a lot easier on me.”

Alex Tuch speaks to the media

“I thought he really skated well in the game; he found his game, found his legs,” added head coach Lindy Ruff. “A lot of good stuff. Was great to see him back in. Big part of our power play, big part of our penalty killing, and worked hard for our team to get him back in.”

With his strong preseason debut in the books, Tuch believes he's just about ready for the regular season. Two preseason games remain: Wednesday and Friday against Pittsburgh.

“This one’s to get the cobwebs out; the next one, start feeling good, and then you should be right in stride,” he said.

Tuch referenced the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will shorten the preseason to a maximum of four team games – and a maximum of two for veterans like him – beginning in 2026. With players arriving at camp in such great shape, he said, it only takes a couple contests to knock the rust off and be game-ready for meaningful hockey.

“He's a big impact player for us; anytime we have him in the lineup, its big,” said Tage Thompson, who had two goals an assist in this one. “It’s nice to see him step right in after being out a little bit. Looks like he's been playing 40 games already, so he's in great shape.

"He's a freak of nature.”

Tage Thompson speaks to the media

As the Sabres work to incorporate a stronger, team-wide defensive posture this season, Tuch’s leadership and performance may be more impactful than ever. The best-in-class shot blocker and penalty killer figures to set the tone for Buffalo’s forward group and help reinforce those coaching points.

“I think all of us in here have taken great pride in the defensive side of things,” Tuch said. “It’s something that Lindy has been harping on us a lot: to really take care of the front of the net, take care of the turnovers and play good through the neutral zone. There’s a couple X’s and O’s we changed up to try to make it easier on us, to simplify it and make it a little more black and white. I think it’s been good for our group.”

Here's more from the preseason victory.

PP1 getting it done

Together for the first time this preseason, Buffalo’s top power-play unit offered a glimpse of its potential. Moments into the third period, a workable zone entry, constant puck possession and snappy passing led to the uncovered Thompson’s one-timer. Goal, Sabres.

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game

“We’re moving the puck around with authority, which is opening up things,” Ruff said.

Ruff again discussed how consistent units throughout the season could help the man advantage. With Thompson, Tuch, Josh Norris, Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin deployed together, it’s easy to envision improvement over last season’s 26th-ranked power play.

“I think we’ve gotten a lot of reps in practice,” said Tuch, who’s confident this unit will post strong numbers in 2025-26. “… I think the communication is really good. I think we have a great gameplan going in, and I think our willingness to just work and try to outwork the penalty kill has been a lot better than it was last year.”

More Mrtka

The Sabres continued trimming down their training camp roster postgame, sending or loaning 24 players to Rochester (AHL).

One notable exclusion from Saturday’s cuts was Radim Mrtka, who’s now played in three of the four preseason games. Versus Detroit, he doubled Buffalo’s first-period lead by jumping into the rush and burying a Konsta Helenius feed.

Radim Mrtka gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

“First was good D zone, and then the ability to get up ice and beat his guy back up ice was a great play," Ruff said. "Great pass, but great play to realize that he could be an outlet, and then he could be a threat. And skated right by his check. So, heck of a goal for the young D man."

It remains to be seen whether the 6-foot-6 blueliner returns to Seattle (WHL) or debuts with Rochester to begin the season, but for now, the Sabres are getting every look they can at their ninth-overall pick. And he hasn't looked out of place.

“As many games as him and Helenius can get in – those guys that are young, high picks – is good,” said Tuch, who recalled playing seven preseason games each of his first two training camps. “I wish I was able to get them in at 18 and 19 like those guys.

“… I think it really helps with the experience. It gets you feeling more comfortable around the room, around the guys. And when he does get ready to make the jump, I think it’ll be a lot easier.”

Lindy Ruff speaks to the media

Up next

The Sabres will practice Monday and Tuesday before Wednesday's preseason home game versus the Penguins. Tickets are available here.

The game will be broadcast on MSG and will not be streaming on Sabres.com.

