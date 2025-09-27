‘Freak of nature’ Alex Tuch impresses in preseason debut

“I thought he really skated well in the game; he found his game, found his legs,” added head coach Lindy Ruff. “A lot of good stuff. Was great to see him back in. Big part of our power play, big part of our penalty killing, and worked hard for our team to get him back in.”

With his strong preseason debut in the books, Tuch believes he's just about ready for the regular season. Two preseason games remain: Wednesday and Friday against Pittsburgh.

“This one’s to get the cobwebs out; the next one, start feeling good, and then you should be right in stride,” he said.

Tuch referenced the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will shorten the preseason to a maximum of four team games – and a maximum of two for veterans like him – beginning in 2026. With players arriving at camp in such great shape, he said, it only takes a couple contests to knock the rust off and be game-ready for meaningful hockey.

“He's a big impact player for us; anytime we have him in the lineup, its big,” said Tage Thompson, who had two goals an assist in this one. “It’s nice to see him step right in after being out a little bit. Looks like he's been playing 40 games already, so he's in great shape.

"He's a freak of nature.”