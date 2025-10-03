Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

More looks for young defensemen

Injuries to the Sabres’ defense corps have cracked the door for three young defensemen – Ryan Johnson, Vsevolod Komarov, and Radim Mrtka – to get ample time to prove themselves in camp.

Each has impressed in their own way, earning another look in the preseason finale.

Johnson, a first-round pick in 2019 and the most experienced of the trio at 24 years old, already has 47 NHL games on his resume. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams referred to Johnson as a player on the cusp of making the jump from the AHL full-time at the end of last season.

Komarov, a fifth-round pick in 2022, is entering his second pro year after a decorated junior career in the QMJHL. He’s played in one game this preseason but earned praise from coach Lindy Ruff for his work ethic and physicality.

Then there’s Mrtka, Buffalo’s first-round pick this past summer. The 6-foot-6, right-shot defenseman is playing in his fifth preseason game and so far has one goal and one assist while impressing with his poise and tenacity.

Ruff said Thursday that he expects the Sabres’ defense to be nearer to full health by the time the regular season opens, with Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson both on track to potentially play against the Rangers on Oct. 9.

In the meantime, Friday’s game will provide another chance for Johnson, Komarov and Mrtka to leave an impression.