Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bowen Byram is expected to be back in the lineup for Buffalo's preseason finale.

10.3_Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Bowen Byram is expected to be back in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres’ preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Byram sustained an upper-body injury against Detroit last Saturday but has been a full participant in each of the Sabres’ last two practices. He’s part of a game roster that includes most of the team’s NHL regulars, plus a trio of prospects on defense.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG

TV (Nationally): NHL Network

Radio: WGR 550

Tonight’s roster

Forwards: Justin Danforth, Josh Doan, Mason Geertsen, Tyson Kozak, Peyton Krebs, Jiri Kulich, Beck Malenstyn, Ryan McLeod, Josh Norris, Jack Quinn, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker

Defensemen: Jacob Bryson, Bowen Byram, Ryan Johnson, Vsevolod Komarov, Radim Mrtka, Conor Timmins

Goalies: Alex Lyon, Alexandar Georgiev

More looks for young defensemen

Injuries to the Sabres’ defense corps have cracked the door for three young defensemen – Ryan Johnson, Vsevolod Komarov, and Radim Mrtka – to get ample time to prove themselves in camp.

Each has impressed in their own way, earning another look in the preseason finale.

Johnson, a first-round pick in 2019 and the most experienced of the trio at 24 years old, already has 47 NHL games on his resume. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams referred to Johnson as a player on the cusp of making the jump from the AHL full-time at the end of last season.

Komarov, a fifth-round pick in 2022, is entering his second pro year after a decorated junior career in the QMJHL. He’s played in one game this preseason but earned praise from coach Lindy Ruff for his work ethic and physicality.

Then there’s Mrtka, Buffalo’s first-round pick this past summer. The 6-foot-6, right-shot defenseman is playing in his fifth preseason game and so far has one goal and one assist while impressing with his poise and tenacity.

Ruff said Thursday that he expects the Sabres’ defense to be nearer to full health by the time the regular season opens, with Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson both on track to potentially play against the Rangers on Oct. 9.

In the meantime, Friday’s game will provide another chance for Johnson, Komarov and Mrtka to leave an impression.

