Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Zach Benson could make his season debut as Buffalo seeks its 1st win.

October 15
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres seek their first win of the season as they take on the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Despite showing flashes of offense – a third-period surge in Boston, an energetic first period Monday versus Colorado – the Sabres haven’t yet maintained that performance across 60 minutes. The result? Just two goals and an 0-3-0 start.

In a perfect world, coach Lindy Ruff explained, Buffalo’s skilled forwards would run wild and generate steady offense on the rush. But with opponents clogging the neutral zone to defend against that approach, it’s on the Sabres to better support their puck carriers and win battles into the offensive zone.

“I don’t think it’s anything to do with schematics; I think we have to get behind people quicker,” Ruff said after Tuesday’s practice. “… When you look at our entries, I need more effort. The focus on today’s meeting, which was lengthy, was the effort once we reach the other team’s blue line: it has to be greater than their effort to defend.”

When the Sabres have created scoring chances, they haven’t capitalized enough, missing the net on roughly a quarter of their shot attempts. And the power play is off to an 0-for-11 start.

“You’ve got to take advantage of those when you break a team down; we didn’t,” added Ruff, who also wants his defensemen jumping into the offense a bit more often.

The Senators have suffered from some leaky defense and goaltending to start the season, so Wednesday could be a get-right opportunity for Buffalo. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop at 7 p.m.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Forward Zach Benson, after missing the first three games with a facial injury, returned to practice Tuesday in a face shield and could draw into the lineup for his season debut.

"As long as everything goes well post-practice today, I would expect him to be in," Ruff said after practice.

Jiri Kulich, meanwhile, practiced on a line with the extra forwards and could potentially be scratched Wednesday. Ruff is looking for more from the 21-year-old center, who has no points and seven shots on goal while averaging 17:15 of ice time through three games.

“It hasn’t been good enough, really,” Ruff said. “He needs to be a better player. He needs to make more plays. He needs to skate more. His skating inside the game hasn’t been where it was last year.”

Check back during the morning skate for potential lineup updates.

Scouting the Senators

20251015Preview Stats

Ottawa opened the season with a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay but has been outscored a combined 10-3 in losses to Florida and Nashville. Like Buffalo, the Senators last played Monday afternoon.

Captain Brady Tkachuk exited that game in the third period with a hand/wrist injury and will miss a “significant amount of time,” per Ottawa coach Travis Green.

Forward Shane Pinto, after scoring a career-high 21 goals last season, has already found the back of the net four times in three games. Tkachuk, as well as defensemen Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub, have each collected three assists to start the year.

The Sabres had their way with Ottawa in 2024-25, sweeping the four-game season series with a plus-12 (17-5) goal differential. Ryan McLeod, still looking for his first points this season, led Buffalo with seven (2+5) in those matchups.

