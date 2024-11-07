Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

Storylines

1. Keeping momentum

The Sabres will aim to replicate most qualities from their performance against the Senators, a game in which they scored first, had success on both the power play and the penalty kill, and received 37 saves from goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Tage Thompson said that game was a template of how the Sabres want to play in terms of pace and commitment to defense.

“That’s kind of a textbook game on what we want to play,” he said. “I think the last couple games we slowed it down a little bit too much maybe. … We played quick, and we stayed above them on their breakouts, and I think it frustrated them.”

2. A four-line approach

All 12 forwards posted ice times in the double digits against the Senators, ranging from Zach Benson’s 10:14 to Tage Thompson’s 16:21.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the ice time was the result of a concerted effort to deploys his four forward lines in more equal rhythm.

“To me, it looks like a little bit more of a four-line approach, our energy is higher, more guys stay involved,” Ruff said. “We seem to play better. The numbers kind of say the same thing, too.”

3. Scouting the Rangers

New York is 8-2-1 thanks in large part to the play of goaltender Igor Shesterkin and special teams units that rank toward the top of the NHL.

Shesterkin, the Vezina Trophy winner in 2021-22, leads the NHL with a .933 save percentage (among qualified goaltenders). He has posted 35 or more saves in each of his last three games.

With Shesterkin as its last line of defense, the Rangers’ penalty kill ranks second in the NHL with a success rate of 92.3 percent – including a perfect 17-for-17 over the last five games. The Rangers’ power play ranks sixth at 28.1 percent.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with nine goals and 18 points.