Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

Jason Zucker has 10 points in the last 10 games entering Thursday's visit to MSG.

11.7_1920x1080
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

NEW YORK – The Sabres will look to keep building momentum when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The Sabres are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at home on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. A win tonight would pull their season points percentage back to .500 through 14 games.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

The Sabres practiced Wednesday with the same lines and defense pairs that they used in the win over the Senators. Dennis Gilbert and Connor Clifton joined the lineup on defense for that game in place of Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju.

Stay tuned for lineup updates following the Sabres’ morning skate, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Here’s how the group lined up at practice on Friday:

Practice (November 6)

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod12 Jordan Greenway
29 Beck Malenstyn 19 Peyton Krebs81 Sam Lafferty / 96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen Goalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power78 Jacob Bryson27 Devon Levi
8 Dennis Gilbert75 Connor Clifton 
23 Mattias Samuelsson10 Henri Jokiharju 
 
 
 

Storylines

1. Keeping momentum

The Sabres will aim to replicate most qualities from their performance against the Senators, a game in which they scored first, had success on both the power play and the penalty kill, and received 37 saves from goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Tage Thompson said that game was a template of how the Sabres want to play in terms of pace and commitment to defense.

“That’s kind of a textbook game on what we want to play,” he said. “I think the last couple games we slowed it down a little bit too much maybe. … We played quick, and we stayed above them on their breakouts, and I think it frustrated them.”

2. A four-line approach

All 12 forwards posted ice times in the double digits against the Senators, ranging from Zach Benson’s 10:14 to Tage Thompson’s 16:21.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the ice time was the result of a concerted effort to deploys his four forward lines in more equal rhythm.

“To me, it looks like a little bit more of a four-line approach, our energy is higher, more guys stay involved,” Ruff said. “We seem to play better. The numbers kind of say the same thing, too.”

3. Scouting the Rangers

New York is 8-2-1 thanks in large part to the play of goaltender Igor Shesterkin and special teams units that rank toward the top of the NHL.

Shesterkin, the Vezina Trophy winner in 2021-22, leads the NHL with a .933 save percentage (among qualified goaltenders). He has posted 35 or more saves in each of his last three games.

With Shesterkin as its last line of defense, the Rangers’ penalty kill ranks second in the NHL with a success rate of 92.3 percent – including a perfect 17-for-17 over the last five games. The Rangers’ power play ranks sixth at 28.1 percent.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with nine goals and 18 points.

Game notes

  • The Sabres’ power play is 5-for-17 in five games dating back to Oct. 26, a 29.4-percent success rate.
  • The Sabres have earned at least one point in each of their last four visits to Madison Square Garden with two wins and two overtime losses in that span.
  • Jason Zucker has 10 points (3+7) in the last 10 games, including an assist in the win over the Senators on Tuesday.
  • Rangers forward Chris Kreider is one of three players in the NHL with multiple shorthanded goals this season, along with Florida’s Sam Reinhart (3) and Sabres forward Alex Tuch (2). Kreider leads the NHL with 11 shorthanded goals since the start of the 2021-22 season.

News Feed

'No one's going to back down' | Sabres set tone early in win over Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 1

Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | News and notes from Monday's skate

Special teams the difference in loss to Red Wings

At the Horn | Red Wings 2 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info

Zucker extends point streak with goal and assist in loss to Islanders

At the Horn |  Islanders 4 - Sabres 3

Sabres vs. Islanders | How to watch, storylines, and lineup info

Practice Report | Cozens moves to wing as Sabres tweak forward lines

Injuries and transactions | Sabres loan Kulich to Rochester

Sabres and Roswell Park to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday

Practice Report | Appert talks progress on power play

Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program

Defensive miscues, penalties prove costly in loss to Panthers

At the Horn | Panthers 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines