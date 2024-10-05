Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and more

The Sabres conclude the NHL Global Series in Prague, Czechia.

October 5
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Dylan Cozens emphasized the importance of turning the page quickly following a 4-1 loss for the Buffalo Sabres to the New Jersey Devils at O2 Arena on Friday.

The Sabres have a chance to rebound in their rematch with the Devils on Saturday, their final game of the NHL Global Series in Prague, Czechia before returning home to Buffalo.

“There’s 81 more games,” Cozens said. “We can’t dwell on this. We have a quick turnaround. You’re not going to win every game, so we have to move on quickly and get ready for the next one.”

The puck drops at 10 a.m. EST. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch and listen

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 9:30 a.m.)

TV (Out of market): NHL Network

Listen: WGR 550

Storylines

1. The lineup

The Sabres are expected to have a new face in the lineup at forward after Nicolas Aube-Kubel sustained a lower-body injury and missed the third period on Friday.

The team is traveling with three extra forwards: Peyton Krebs, who played as a 13th forward in the exhibition game in Germany last Friday, along with Czechia natives Jiri Kulich and Lukas Rousek.

With no morning skate on Saturday, look for lineup information to be revealed during pregame warmups around 9:30 a.m. EST.

2. Capitalizing on the power play

The Sabres were able to get the Devils to commit four penalties on Friday but did not cash in on the man advantage.

They did generate 12 shot attempts and eight scoring chances on those power plays, according to Natural Stat Trick, many of which came from the second unit of Cozens, Jason Zucker, Zach Benson, Bowen Byram, and Owen Power.

“I think (Devils goalie Jacob) Markstrom made a lot of really good saves,” Cozens said. “I think we had our chances and we’ve got to put them behind him.”

3. One more in Europe

The Sabres Czech and Slovakia Fan Club was in attendance on Friday. They sat behind the home net in their white, horned buffalo hats, banged a drum and sang through the duration of the game.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said the team noticed the club’s efforts and hopes to reward them on Saturday, the final day of what has been an 11-day European road trip.

“We know who those guys are,” Dahlin said. “They are unbelievable, so tomorrow we owe them a win.”

Players to watch

Buffalo – Owen Power

The defenseman began his third NHL season in the goal column, scoring the team’s lone goal on Friday. In doing so, he extended his point streak against the Devils to four games.

Power’s goal in the season opener built off a strong preseason in which he scored two goals and recorded two assists in three games.

New Jersey – Nico Hischier

The New Jersey captain scored his first goal of the season on Friday and led the Devils with seven shot attempts, including four shots on goal.

