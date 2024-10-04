Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and projected lineup

Storylines

1. Ruff’s return

The first game of this season will be Lindy Ruff’s 1,166th as coach of the Sabres, building upon the franchise record he set from 1997 to 2013. It also happens to come against the team Ruff coached most recently, having led the Devils from 2020 to March of last season.

Ruff has preached work ethic and a commitment to non-negotiable details since the start of camp. The players have bought in enthusiastically, which Thompson believes led to offense during their three high-scoring exhibition wins.

“I think the little things add up over the course of a game whether it’s tracking, your battles in the D zone,” Thompson said. “I thought our attention to detail was really solid, and then obviously I think you see a lot of the results. We started getting offense with frustrating teams. It’s going to be a staple of our game and something we have to continue moving forward.”

2. Sabres debuts

Tonight will mark the Sabres debuts for forwards Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod, Beck Malenstyn, Sam Lafferty, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, all of whom were brought in during the summer to add speed, physicality, and offensive depth to the lineup.

The early returns have been successful. Malenstyn, Lafferty, and Aube-Kubel have played together on a line since the start of training camp and produced goals in all three preseason games while displaying their hard-hitting, forechecking identity.

McLeod and Zucker, meanwhile, have formed a line with winger Jordan Greenway. That trio has earned praise from Ruff for their commitment to detail defensively.

“A couple guys who are really good defenders,” Ruff said. “They’ve got good speed. … I really feel like the offensive part will fall into place. I’m not worried about that. I’ve liked the way they played.”

3. Scouting the Devils

New Jersey enters its first year under coach Sheldon Keefe, who previously led the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2019 through the end of last season. After tying for seventh in the NHL with 553 combined goals during the past two seasons, the team made a splash in goal with the acquisition of Jacob Markstrom from Calgary.

The Devils also added Brendan Dillon and Brett Pesce to their defense corps, though the latter did not make the trip to Prague due to an injury.

“I think they’re pretty solid on the back end,” Thompson said. “It’s not going to be easy getting to the net and scoring those dirty goals. You’re gonna have to fight for your offense. And then on the flip side of things, I think obviously they’ve been a powerhouse as far as offense.

“They’ve got (Jack) Hughes, (Jesper) Bratt, (Dawson) Mercer, guys who can skate and make plays. I think for us it’s just focusing on our game, making sure were staying above them. Making it hard on them, no easy plays, keep it to the outside of the ice. I think from there you frustrate guys like that, and that’s where the offense comes.”