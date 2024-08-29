Sabres to appear 9 times on national broadcasts in 2024-25

The Buffalo Sabres will appear nine times on national broadcasts during the 2024-25 season.

The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their TV and streaming schedules Thursday afternoon. The breakdown of the nine nationally broadcast games is as follows:

Sabres vs. Blackhawks on Dec. 27 will be exclusively televised on ESPN2.

Sabres at Lightning on March 6 will be exclusively televised on ESPN.

Three games will be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

Four games will be exclusively televised on TNT, truTV, and MAX.

The remaining 73 games will air on MSG and MSG+.

Out-of-market fans can watch MSG broadcasts with a subscription to ESPN+/Hulu.

The NHL also announced the following time changes to the Sabres’ schedule:

The home game against St. Louis on Nov. 14 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.

The road game at St. Louis on Dec. 29 will start at 3 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Sabres’ full national broadcast schedule is as follows:

Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX

Nov. 14 vs. St. Louis – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Dec. 11 vs. New York Rangers – 7:30 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX

Dec. 20 vs. Toronto – 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Dec. 27 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Jan. 15 vs. Carolina – 6 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX

March 6 at Tampa Bay – 7 p.m. on ESPN

March 10 vs. Edmonton – 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

March 12 at Detroit – 7:30 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX