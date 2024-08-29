Sabres to appear 9 times on national broadcasts in 2024-25

Schedule includes appearances on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+/Hulu, and TNT.

SSP-936_Generic Sabres Website Headers_1920x1080 v3 (1)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will appear nine times on national broadcasts during the 2024-25 season.

The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their TV and streaming schedules Thursday afternoon. The breakdown of the nine nationally broadcast games is as follows:

  • Sabres vs. Blackhawks on Dec. 27 will be exclusively televised on ESPN2.
  • Sabres at Lightning on March 6 will be exclusively televised on ESPN.
  • Three games will be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.
  • Four games will be exclusively televised on TNT, truTV, and MAX.

The remaining 73 games will air on MSG and MSG+.

Out-of-market fans can watch MSG broadcasts with a subscription to ESPN+/Hulu.

The NHL also announced the following time changes to the Sabres’ schedule:

  • The home game against St. Louis on Nov. 14 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
  • The road game at St. Louis on Dec. 29 will start at 3 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Sabres’ full national broadcast schedule is as follows:

Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX

Nov. 14 vs. St. Louis – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Dec. 11 vs. New York Rangers – 7:30 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX

Dec. 20 vs. Toronto – 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Dec. 27 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Jan. 15 vs. Carolina – 6 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX

March 6 at Tampa Bay – 7 p.m. on ESPN

March 10 vs. Edmonton – 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

March 12 at Detroit – 7:30 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX

News Feed

Sabres announce 2024-25 theme night schedule

Sabres offer first look at new videoboard

Remembering Rick Jeanneret 1 year after his passing

What we learned from the latest episode of ‘Buffalo Sabres: Embedded’

Sabres’ team dog Blue graduates from Pawsitive for Heroes program

Sabres announce 2024 Prospects Challenge schedule

How to watch the new episode of 'Buffalo Sabres: Embedded'

Sabres agree to terms with Luukkonen on 5-year deal 

Sabres reveal newcomers' jersey numbers  

Sabres agree to terms with Malenstyn on 2-year contract

Give 716 raises $1,105,129 for Western New York

“Do it the right way” | Takeaways from Wednesday’s pressers with McLeod and Aube-Kubel

‘It’s really special’ | Buffalo Jr. Sabres program continues to grow hockey in Buffalo

Sabres sign Helenius to 3-year, entry-level contract

Sabres re-sign Jokiharju to 1-year contract

Sabres acquire forwards McLeod, Tullio from Oilers

Helenius impresses in Sabres’ annual 3v3 tournament

How to watch the Sabres' Development Camp 3v3 tournament