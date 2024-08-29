Sabres to appear 9 times on national broadcasts in 2024-25

The Buffalo Sabres will appear nine times on national broadcasts during the 2024-25 season.
The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their TV and streaming schedules Thursday afternoon. The breakdown of the nine nationally broadcast games is as follows:
- Sabres vs. Blackhawks on Dec. 27 will be exclusively televised on ESPN2.
- Sabres at Lightning on March 6 will be exclusively televised on ESPN.
- Three games will be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.
- Four games will be exclusively televised on TNT, truTV, and MAX.
The remaining 73 games will air on MSG and MSG+.
Out-of-market fans can watch MSG broadcasts with a subscription to ESPN+/Hulu.
The NHL also announced the following time changes to the Sabres’ schedule:
- The home game against St. Louis on Nov. 14 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
- The road game at St. Louis on Dec. 29 will start at 3 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Sabres’ full national broadcast schedule is as follows:
Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX
Nov. 14 vs. St. Louis – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu
Dec. 11 vs. New York Rangers – 7:30 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX
Dec. 20 vs. Toronto – 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu
Dec. 27 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Jan. 15 vs. Carolina – 6 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX
March 6 at Tampa Bay – 7 p.m. on ESPN
March 10 vs. Edmonton – 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu
March 12 at Detroit – 7:30 p.m. on TNT, truTV, MAX