Sabres at Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres continue their road trip in Minnesota.

3.22_MIN_1920x1080
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Buffalo Sabres continue their four-game road trip with a matinee against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Buffalo is 1-1 through the first two games of the trip, which opened with an overtime victory in Boston and continued with a 5-2 loss in Utah on Thursday.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 1:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer are likely to split the starting duties over the final two games of the road trip with Buffalo back in action Sunday in Winnipeg.

The Sabres have been without forwards Josh Norris (undisclosed injury) and Jiri Kulich (concussion) through the first two games of the trip. The team did not practice on Friday, so check back following Lindy Ruff’s session with the media at 12 p.m. EST for potential updates.

Storylines

1. About last game

The Sabres erased a pair of one-goal deficits in what was a tightly contested game against the Utah Hockey Club. Beck Malenstyn’s potential go-ahead goal in the second period was overturned following a challenge for goaltender interference.

Instead, Utah earned its third lead of the game on a goal from Dylan Guenther with 5:47 remaining and pulled away late with a pair of empty-net goals. The first of those goals came off an errant pass by the Sabres during a delayed penalty.

Read more in Thursday's Postgame Report.

JJ Peterka scored a power-play goal in his return from a three-game absence and Ryan McLeod scored shorthanded to extend his point streak to five games. Reimer made 27 saves.

2. Scouting the Wild

Minnesota earned a 1-0 victory in Buffalo on Nov. 27 behind a goal from Kirill Kaprizov and a 39-save shutout from goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

The Wild have lately had to make do without Kaprizov, who’s been out since Jan. 26 with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov ranks fifth in the NHL with an average of 1.41 points per game and remains tied for the Wild lead with 23 goals despite his extended absence.

Minnesota remains firmly in playoff position in spite of Kaprizov’s absence, thanks in part to an ability to score early and protect leads. The Wild have scored the first goal in an NHL-high 40 games this season and are 26-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Matt Boldy leads the Wild with 58 points and is tied with Kaprizov with 23 goals. Gustavsson is coming off a 34-save shutout against Seattle on Wednesday, improving to 5-2-1 with a .939 save percentage in March.

Game notes

  • McLeod has seven points (2+5) in the last seven games, including at least one point in each of the last five.
  • Buffalo has scored at least one power-play goal in four straight games, going 5-for-14 in that span.
  • The Sabres are 7-for-7 on the penalty kill over their last three games following a 4-for-4 performance in Utah.

