Sabres vs. Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Lindy Ruff looked ahead to the tests awaiting the Buffalo Sabres following an hour-long, up-tempo practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres are in the midst of their best stretch of the season, having gone 7-2-0 in their last nine games. They are coming off a sweep of their California road trip in which they allowed two goals or fewer in each of the three games.

For all that recent success, the focus as they returned home this week remained on finding the next level.

“You’re coming off a road trip and you’re hoping that the team can be ready to exceed the intensity that we were able to bring on the trip,” Ruff said. “It’s the only way to get better.”

The Sabres will play seven of their next 14 games against teams currently in playoff positions, beginning when they host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. The Wild are tied for second in the Western Conference standings at 13-4-4.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.