Sabres vs. Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines
1. Looking back
The Sabres grinded out three low-scoring wins in California, all of which were either tied or found them trailing entering the third period.
Some notable statistics from their current three-game winning streak:
- The Sabres went 12-for-12 on the penalty kill despite missing one of their key players in that department in forward Jordan Greenway, who is week to week with a middle-body injury.
- They won 58 percent of their faceoffs, led by Jiri Kulich (68.6 percent), Ryan McLeod (64.4), and Dylan Cozens (57.4).
- They received a combined .950 save percentage from goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer. Their high-danger save percentage was .880, according to Natural Stat Trick.
“I think there is opportunities within a season to win games different ways, and we found ways to win,” Ruff said.
2. Looking forward
While the Sabres demonstrated an ability to win low-scoring games in California, their focus at practice on Tuesday was on reigniting their offensive opportunities.
“We’ve got to get back to getting inside and getting more people (to the net),” Ruff said. “… And probably the last thing is making that next play. When that next play is there, our execution, I thought, lacked a little bit. So, today’s practice, a lot of it was getting pucks up ice and making the right play and getting people open and trying to ramp up the opportunities to score.”
3. Scouting the Wild
Minnesota’s strong start has been defined by stingy defensive play along with a career-best performance from forward Kirill Kaprizov.
The Wild allow an average of 2.48 goals per game, tied as the second-best mark in the NHL. Their 29 goals allowed at 5-on-5 are the fewest in the league and their 155 high-danger chances against are tied for fifth fewest (according to Natural Stat Trick).
Kaprizov, meanwhile, finds himself in the early Hart Trophy conversation. The 27-year-old is tied for third in the NHL with 34 points (13+21).
“You go against Minnesota who’s really put together a nice year and they’re not giving up a lot, it’s going to be a really tough game,” Ruff said.