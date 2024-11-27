Sabres vs. Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres return home following three straight wins on the road.

November 27
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff looked ahead to the tests awaiting the Buffalo Sabres following an hour-long, up-tempo practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres are in the midst of their best stretch of the season, having gone 7-2-0 in their last nine games. They are coming off a sweep of their California road trip in which they allowed two goals or fewer in each of the three games.

For all that recent success, the focus as they returned home this week remained on finding the next level.

“You’re coming off a road trip and you’re hoping that the team can be ready to exceed the intensity that we were able to bring on the trip,” Ruff said. “It’s the only way to get better.”

The Sabres will play seven of their next 14 games against teams currently in playoff positions, beginning when they host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. The Wild are tied for second in the Western Conference standings at 13-4-4.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Lineup notes

Tage Thompson is expected to be back in the lineup after missing the last five games with a lower-body injury. Thompson leads the Sabres with 11 goals and had scored in four consecutive games when he sustained his injury against Montreal on Nov. 11.

Thompson centered the top line with JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch at practice on Tuesday and skated in his normal spot on the power play, manning the left flank on the top unit. He said he felt ready to return Saturday in San Jose, but the team exercised caution to his ensure he did not reaggravate his injury.

“I think just taking that week to make sure I was 100 percent and make sure it's not something that's gonna nag the rest of the season,” Thompson said. “So, feeling good, had a good day today, and ready to go.”

Stay tuned for more lineup notes following the Sabres’ morning skate, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Storylines

1. Looking back

The Sabres grinded out three low-scoring wins in California, all of which were either tied or found them trailing entering the third period.

Some notable statistics from their current three-game winning streak:

  • The Sabres went 12-for-12 on the penalty kill despite missing one of their key players in that department in forward Jordan Greenway, who is week to week with a middle-body injury.
  • They won 58 percent of their faceoffs, led by Jiri Kulich (68.6 percent), Ryan McLeod (64.4), and Dylan Cozens (57.4).
  • They received a combined .950 save percentage from goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer. Their high-danger save percentage was .880, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I think there is opportunities within a season to win games different ways, and we found ways to win,” Ruff said.

2. Looking forward

While the Sabres demonstrated an ability to win low-scoring games in California, their focus at practice on Tuesday was on reigniting their offensive opportunities.

“We’ve got to get back to getting inside and getting more people (to the net),” Ruff said. “… And probably the last thing is making that next play. When that next play is there, our execution, I thought, lacked a little bit. So, today’s practice, a lot of it was getting pucks up ice and making the right play and getting people open and trying to ramp up the opportunities to score.”

3. Scouting the Wild

Minnesota’s strong start has been defined by stingy defensive play along with a career-best performance from forward Kirill Kaprizov.

The Wild allow an average of 2.48 goals per game, tied as the second-best mark in the NHL. Their 29 goals allowed at 5-on-5 are the fewest in the league and their 155 high-danger chances against are tied for fifth fewest (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Kaprizov, meanwhile, finds himself in the early Hart Trophy conversation. The 27-year-old is tied for third in the NHL with 34 points (13+21).

“You go against Minnesota who’s really put together a nice year and they’re not giving up a lot, it’s going to be a really tough game,” Ruff said.

Game notes

  • Alex Tuch enters Wednesday on a 6-game point streak (3+6), including goals in the last two games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 17 points (6+11) in the last 13 games, including points in seven straight home games.
  • Dahlin is one goal shy of tying Mike Ramsey for second most career goals by a defenseman in franchise history (73).
  • Luukkonen has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts.

