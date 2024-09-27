Sabres vs. Red Bull | How to watch, storylines, and more

MUNICH, Germany – JJ Peterka smiled as he reflected on what it felt like to step onto the ice at SAP Garden on Friday morning.

The Sabres have spent the week practicing on an auxiliary rink within the facility, but the morning skate marked their first time on the main ice sheet that will play host to their game tonight against Red Bull Munich. It will be the grand-opening event for the 11,500-seat arena.

“Pretty special,” Peterka said. “Just super excited, super pumped. We’re playing in an awesome rink. It was really special to skate out there this morning. All of the guys are excited, but yeah, I think I’m the most excited here.”

Peterka, a Munich native and former Red Bull player, said he expects to have around 45 friends and family members for the game, which is the first of three contests the Sabres will play in Europe as part of the NHL Global Series. The next two games will be against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia next Friday and Saturday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.