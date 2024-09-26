Day 8 Notebook | Thompson looks ahead to Red Bull matchup

MUNICH, Germany – Tage Thompson expects to face a spirited opponent when the Buffalo Sabres play Red Bull Munich in an exhibition game at SAP Garden on Friday, which will serve as the grand-opening event for the German club’s new 11,500-seat home arena.

“I don’t know a whole lot about them as a team, but I know they’re gonna be hungry and they’re gonna come out working hard,” Thompson said. “Obviously it’s a big game and a lot of excitement I think around the city and a lot of buzz.

“I think for us, it’s just coming out, keeping it simple early and sticking to details.”

That approach worked for the Sabres through their first two preseason games, a 7-3 victory over the Penguins and a 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets. They scored 11 of their 13 goals in those games during the second and third periods, which Thompson attributed to a detail-oriented approach.

“So far, I’ve just liked our commitment to the game plan that Lindy set forward, the coaching staff,” he said. “Just very detail oriented. We’re not letting anything slip. And I think if you look at both of the preseason games we’ve played so far, they’ve been very hardworking, very detail-oriented games that the scoring didn’t really come until the second and third when we wore the team out.

“I think that’s because of how disciplined and how bought in everyone’s been to the defensive side of the game. Stopping on pucks, tracking, closing quick in the D zone, things like that add up over the game and I think that’s what led to our offense.”