Day 8 Notebook | Thompson looks ahead to Red Bull matchup

Notes from Thursday's practice in Munich.

web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

MUNICH, Germany – Tage Thompson expects to face a spirited opponent when the Buffalo Sabres play Red Bull Munich in an exhibition game at SAP Garden on Friday, which will serve as the grand-opening event for the German club’s new 11,500-seat home arena.

“I don’t know a whole lot about them as a team, but I know they’re gonna be hungry and they’re gonna come out working hard,” Thompson said. “Obviously it’s a big game and a lot of excitement I think around the city and a lot of buzz.

“I think for us, it’s just coming out, keeping it simple early and sticking to details.”

That approach worked for the Sabres through their first two preseason games, a 7-3 victory over the Penguins and a 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets. They scored 11 of their 13 goals in those games during the second and third periods, which Thompson attributed to a detail-oriented approach.

“So far, I’ve just liked our commitment to the game plan that Lindy set forward, the coaching staff,” he said. “Just very detail oriented. We’re not letting anything slip. And I think if you look at both of the preseason games we’ve played so far, they’ve been very hardworking, very detail-oriented games that the scoring didn’t really come until the second and third when we wore the team out.

“I think that’s because of how disciplined and how bought in everyone’s been to the defensive side of the game. Stopping on pucks, tracking, closing quick in the D zone, things like that add up over the game and I think that’s what led to our offense.”

Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson address the media

And, just as the Red Bull will be motivated by the chance to play NHL competition, the rosters for Pittsburgh and Columbus in the first two preseason games were comprised largely of young players looking to make the most of an opportunity.

“Obviously, you can look at it and say they don’t have their full roster, the teams that we played.” Thompson said. “But a lot of times those are the hardest games to play in because all those guys have a lot to prove and they’re coming out right out of the gate 100 miles an hour. Those are sometimes games that you get caught on your heels and can spiral out of control.

“So, I thought we did a good job and that’s kind of what we need going into the season. Tomorrow’s another opportunity to build off that.”

Here are more notes from practice in Munich on Thursday.

1. The Sabres iced the same forward lines and defense pairs for the third straight day:

2. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he expects Rasmus Dahlin to be available for the game on Friday after the defenseman practiced without a non-contact jersey for the second straight day.

“He had a good day today,” Ruff said. “Full day of practice. We’ll see how he reports after practice here, but I would assume he would be an option.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

3. Thompson confirmed he will be attending Oktoberfest during his stay in Munich, even suggesting that he will wear the customary lederhosen (or leather trousers).

“I’m definitely excited to take part,” Thompson said. “I think I probably have the best legs for it. I’m excited to get immersed in the culture and follow JJ around. I know he’s excited to be back home.”

4. Following practice on Thursday, the Sabres took a tour of Allianz Arena, home to the storied football club Bayern Munich. Check out photos from their tour in the gallery below.

News Feed

Practice Notebook | Sandstrom, Slaggert relish preseason opportunities

Day 7 Notebook | Sabres take the ice for practice in Munich

At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Penguins 2

Day 6 Notebook | Dahlin returns to practice as team departs for Europe

Buffalo Sabres reveal new mural in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Levi opens preseason with 25 saves in win over Blue Jackets

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Blue Jackets 1

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Peterka's hat trick, the Lafferty line's debut, and more takeaways from the preseason opener

At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Penguins 3

Projected lineup and notes ahead of Buffalo's preseason opener

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Day 3 Notebook | Benson impresses during intrasquad scrimmage

Buffalo Bills, Sabres Partnering with Buffalo Museum of Science for New Exhibit

Sabres assign Miedema, Leenders to junior clubs

Day 2 Notebook | Cozens talks all-situations role, Malenstyn reflects on trade

How to watch the Sabres’ 2024 preseason games