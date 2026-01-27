Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo looks to expand its lead on rival Toronto.

January 27
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

Seven weeks of winning (18-3-1) have begun to create some separation in the standings, especially from a division rival in Toronto. The Sabres, riding a new three-game winning streak, enter Tuesday six points ahead of the Maple Leafs with one game in hand.

Whereas Buffalo has managed to stay hot and continue climbing the Eastern Conference ranks, Toronto heated up in early January but has since taken a step back, going 1-4-2 in the last seven. But as the Sabres have repeatedly stressed lately, they know not to take any opponent lightly.

“We know that it’s desperation time for them,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We can’t look at their record or look at their recent games and say, ‘Boy, it’s going to be an easier game.’ We know that this is going to be in their building, it’s the tail end of a home stand for them. We’ve got to make sure we come in there and play our game.”

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had his own net at Monday’s practice, so look for him to get the start Tuesday. He allowed four goals in his season debut at Toronto, but in his last 10 games he’s gone 7-2-1 with a .922 save percentage.

Forward Josh Norris (upper body) remained absent from practice and is unlikely to play this week, Ruff said.

Here are the full lines from practice. Check back during the 11:30 a.m. morning skate and 6:30 p.m. warmups for potential updates.

20260126 Practice Lines

Notable numbers

  • Forward Tage Thompson ranks second in the NHL with 23 even-strength goals. He leads the NHL with 60 even-strength goals since the start of 2024-25.
  • Forward Ryan McLeod is plus-11 with 12 points (4+8) in the last 11 games. The Sabres are 20-3-3 when he records a point this season.
  • The line of McLeod, Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn has outscored opponents 12-6 at 5-on-5 this season.
  • Luukkonen has a .935 save percentage and 2.02 goals-against average in his last five road games.
  • Only the Sabres and Colorado Avalanche have won 18 of 22 games at any point this season. Buffalo had done it three prior times and reaches the playoffs each of those seasons (1974-75, 2005-06, 2006-07).

Scouting the Maple Leafs

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

Forward William Nylander (48 points in 37 games) has missed the last five games with a groin injury, and based on Monday’s practice he’s expected to be out again versus Buffalo.

Toronto is also without stalwart defender Chris Tanev due to a groin injury.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz is expected to start in net. He returned from a two-month absence on Friday and allowed five goals in a loss to Vegas.

These teams last faced each other in an October home-and-home: the Sabres won 5-3 in Buffalo, then the Maple Leafs won 4-3 in overtime in Toronto. Buffalo hasn’t won at Scotiabank Arena since November 2023, going 0-1-2 since.

