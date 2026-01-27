Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

Seven weeks of winning (18-3-1) have begun to create some separation in the standings, especially from a division rival in Toronto. The Sabres, riding a new three-game winning streak, enter Tuesday six points ahead of the Maple Leafs with one game in hand.

Whereas Buffalo has managed to stay hot and continue climbing the Eastern Conference ranks, Toronto heated up in early January but has since taken a step back, going 1-4-2 in the last seven. But as the Sabres have repeatedly stressed lately, they know not to take any opponent lightly.

“We know that it’s desperation time for them,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We can’t look at their record or look at their recent games and say, ‘Boy, it’s going to be an easier game.’ We know that this is going to be in their building, it’s the tail end of a home stand for them. We’ve got to make sure we come in there and play our game.”

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.