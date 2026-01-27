Sabres unveil Black History Celebration crest, designed by George Afedzi Hughes

George Afedzi Hughes typically begins his paintings from a place of chaos.

Rather than working on a blank white canvas, Hughes will start a painting by abstractly adding colors on top of one another, then slowly give them shape and meaning. Other times, he’ll take a physical object – a tossed away architectural blueprint, for example – and give it new life as the foundation for one of his works.

“I would say figurative abstraction,” Hughes said of his style. “There is always some hint at a particular subject or content, but I give it some kind of a poetic twist.”

Hughes – a native of Ghana who now heads the painting department at the University at Buffalo – offered his take on the Buffalo Sabres logo as the third Community Artist Series design in collaboration with Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

While the first two Community Artist Series designs were based on the Sabres’ primary crest, Hughes is the first to create a design based on the “goathead” throwback logo.

His design will be printed onto a set of practice jerseys which will be on display in the KeyBank Center concourse and put up for auction during the Sabres’ Black History Celebration game against Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The auction begins at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 and closes at 9 p.m. on Feb. 8. All proceeds benefit the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, which offers free adult workforce training and youth afterschool programs in the Buffalo area.