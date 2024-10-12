Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, storylines, and more

The Sabres host the reigning Stanley Cup champions at KeyBank center.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Ryan McLeod was part of an Edmonton Oilers team that started last season 2-9-1 but went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

The important thing for the Buffalo Sabres as they look to bounce back from an 0-3 start, McLeod said, is to remain focused on the process – especially coming off a loss in which they dominated in terms of shots and scoring chances.

“We could easily just string three in a row here and get back to .500,” McLeod said. “I think as a group, we’re not too frustrated or anything. We’re just looking forward to next game and keeping the process going.”

The Sabres will look to get in the win column when they host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers tonight at KeyBank Center.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Storylines

1. The lineup

JJ Peterka practiced with the team for the third consecutive day on Friday and has not been ruled out for tonight’s game. Peterka sustained a concussion as the result of an open-ice hit from New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon last Saturday and missed Thursday’s home opener.

Expect lineup news from Sabres coach Lindy Ruff following the team’s morning skate, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

2. Respect the process

The Sabres will be look to replicate much of what they accomplished in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. They earned lopsided advantages in shots (33-23) and high-danger scoring chances (20-6) but were held to one goal thanks to a confluence of circumstances: highlight-reel saves by goaltender Darcy Kuemper, shots off the post, and a shot that crossed the line about a tenth of a second after the first period expired.

Ruff, while disappointed with two third-period mistakes that allowed the Kings to take the lead, said it was as close as the Sabres have played to their targeted identity so far in the young season. If they continue in that direction, goals are bound to follow.

“We’re just trying to be a process-based group,” McLeod said. “I think we improved a lot from our games in Prague. So, you’ve got to take that as a positive and I think on most nights we probably come away with two points there – at least a point. So, we’ve just got to stick with it and build on the positives of that game.”

3. Scouting the Panthers

Florida lost the first game of its road trip 3-1 in Ottawa on Thursday and now awaits the status of captain Aleksander Barkov, who sustained an injury trying to prevent an empty-net goal during the final minutes of contest.

Barkov is the reigning Selke Trophy winner, but the Panthers have no shortage of talent even if he’s absent. They return most of last year’s championship team, which led the NHL with a plus-68 goal differential during the regular season.

McLeod got to know the Panthers and their blend of skill and physicality during an intense, seven-game Stanley Cup Final.

“That’s why they won the Cup, they kind of had it all,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough test for us, but I think if we get to our game, we should be able to play with any team.”

Players to watch

Buffalo – Alex Tuch, RW

Tuch has points in two straight games after scoring a shorthanded goal against the Kings on Thursday. He ranks second among Sabres forwards in shorthanded ice time, helping the penalty kill start this season 9-for-11.

Florida – Matthew Tkachuk, LW

Nobody represents the Panthers’ blend of skill and physicality better than Tkachuk, who was one of two players last season to register 80 or more points and 150 or more hits (along with Vancouver’s J.T. Miller). Tkachuk has two assists in two games this season.

