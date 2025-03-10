Sabres vs. Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres host the high-powered Oilers at KeyBank Center.

Game Day 20250310
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres

The Buffalo Sabres return to KeyBank Center on Monday for a one-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers.

Two losses in Florida leave the Sabres winless in their last six games (0-5-1) and once again searching for the spark that previously produced a 6-1-0 stretch. With trade deadline rumors no longer hovering over the locker room, the team aims to close out the season on a high note.

“Now you just get to focus on playing hockey,” alternate captain Alex Tuch said postgame Saturday. “Everyone’s here, everyone’s staying and we’ve got to be better.

“We have to be the best that we can be for these last 20 games. No matter what happens, we have to be the best individually and as a team.”

The Oilers, who beat Buffalo 3-2 in January, have rebounded from a five-game skid to win three of their last four.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Monday’s 7 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu (game not available on MSG)

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Saturday at Florida, Buffalo was without Jason Zucker (lower body), Jordan Greenway (illness) and Jiri Kulich (illness).

The Sabres didn’t practice Sunday, so check back during the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for updates on those players and other potential lineup news.

Storylines

1. Revisiting Saturday night

The Sabres fired 21 shots on Panthers goalie Vitek Vanecek but came up empty, losing 4-0 in their third shutout of the season – and first since Nov. 30.

“We weren’t able to get inside enough and get those opportunities, and when we did get those opportunities, we weren’t able to capitalize,” Tuch said. “I hit a couple posts, and I’ve got to put those in the net. And I know we had a couple good opportunities on the power play and a couple good odd-man rushes that we have to capitalize on.”

“We didn’t advantage of some of the plays we made,” added coach Lindy Ruff. “… We had the opportunities to stay right in the game.”

Vanecek, who was making his Florida debut, added to an impressive track record against Buffalo; in 14 appearances, he’s posted a .921 save percentage and 2.21 goals-against average.

The Sabres are looking for stronger defense and goaltending to help snap this latest winless streak. In the six games, they’ve been outscored 29-14 – an average of 4.8 goals against per game.

2. The new guys

Ruff said “it’s not fair to judge a guy” a day after being traded and traveling to join his new team on a whim. That said, center Josh Norris made a solid first impression a day after the Sabres acquired him from Ottawa.

The 25-year-old ranked third among Buffalo Sabres with 20:27 of ice time – including 2:48 on the power play and 0:42 shorthanded – and won eight of 15 faceoffs. Norris skated primarily on the top line with Tage Thompson and Tuch.

“Coming to a new team, it’s always gonna be tough, no matter what,” Tuch said. “Playing in a new system, playing with new guys, it takes a second for you to (get) acclimated, and I think he’s gonna have a really bright future here. And it’s gonna be exciting to see.”

Josh Dunne, recalled from Rochester while a few players deal with illness, made his Sabres debut as well. He skated 7:16, delivered four hits and fought Florida’s A.J. Greer during a third-period scrum.

“I thought, offensively, (he) was in on some opportunities,” Ruff said. “Had a couple good shifts … for a first game, not knowing a lot about him but hearing how well he played (in Rochester), I thought Dunne did a great job.”

It marked the first NHL action since April 11, 2023 for Dunne, whom the Sabres signed as a free agent last July. The 6-foot-4 forward has totaled eight goals and 16 assists in 54 games with the Amerks this season.

3. Scouting the Oilers

In Buffalo’s January loss at Rogers Place, the Sabres led 2-1 on goals from Tuch and Kulich before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice to give Edmonton the win. James Reimer started in net for the Sabres and tied a season high with 31 saves.

The Oilers (78 points) went 3-6-1 in the 10 games following that matchup, but they’ve stabilized with a 3-1-0 record in March and remain within striking distance of Vegas for the Pacific Division’s top spot.

Leon Draisaitl has paced the league with 46 goals – nine shy of his career high – and ranks second with 95 points. Connor McDavid, meanwhile, is riding a seven-game point streak, with two goals and eight assists during that span.

Edmonton’s major deadline move was acquiring defenseman Jake Walman from the Sharks. He was plus-three with an assist, three shots and three blocks in 24:40 of ice time in his Oilers debut Saturday, a 5-4 win over Dallas.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm has missed consecutive games due to an undisclosed injury, and newly acquired forward Trent Frederic (lower body) remains unavailable.

Game notes

  • Dating back to the 2016-17 season, the Sabres are 5-2-0 versus the Oilers at KeyBank Center.
  • JJ Peterka has 16 points (8+12) in 13 games since the Sabres and Oilers last met.
  • Since Feb. 4, Draisaitl (10 G) and Tuch (8 G) rank first and fifth in the NHL.

