Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo returns home to host the Atlantic Division leaders.

October 22
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will be put to the test against one of the league’s hottest early-season teams when the Detroit Red Wings visit KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Detroit sits atop the Atlantic Division at 5-1-0 to begin the season, currently riding a five-game winning streak after dropping its season opener against Montreal. The group has been driven by known commodities (captain Dylan Larkin) and surprising contributors (rookie forward Emmitt Finnie) alike.

It will be another opportunity for the Sabres, who bounced back from an 0-3 start with division wins against Ottawa and Florida before losing a competitive game in Montreal on Monday.

Zach Benson continued his strong start in the loss to the Canadiens, registering a career-high seven shots while tallying an assist to extend his point streak to three games. He’s one of three players in franchise history to have six assists or more in his first three games of a season, joining Jack Eichel and Thomas Vanek.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (national): TNT

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres did not practice on Tuesday, so check back following the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for potential lineup updates.

Scouting the Red Wings

20251022 Preview Graphic

Larkin was named NHL First Star of the Week on Monday after scoring four goals and nine points in Detroit’s last four wins, including a three-point night in the team’s most recent victory against Edmonton on Saturday.

Finnie – a seventh-round draft pick in 2023 who played his way onto the NHL roster in training camp – has opened the season playing on Larkin’s wing, tallying five points (2+3) while applying a hard-nosed, two-way game.

Detroit has outscored opponents 7-1 with Larkin and Finnie on the ice at 5-on-5 this season. The duo is now joined by last year’s leading scorer in Lucas Raymond, who missed three games with an injury.

The Red Wings will be without another key forward in Patrick Kane, who is out for at least the next two games with an upper-body injury.

