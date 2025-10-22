Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will be put to the test against one of the league’s hottest early-season teams when the Detroit Red Wings visit KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Detroit sits atop the Atlantic Division at 5-1-0 to begin the season, currently riding a five-game winning streak after dropping its season opener against Montreal. The group has been driven by known commodities (captain Dylan Larkin) and surprising contributors (rookie forward Emmitt Finnie) alike.

It will be another opportunity for the Sabres, who bounced back from an 0-3 start with division wins against Ottawa and Florida before losing a competitive game in Montreal on Monday.

Zach Benson continued his strong start in the loss to the Canadiens, registering a career-high seven shots while tallying an assist to extend his point streak to three games. He’s one of three players in franchise history to have six assists or more in his first three games of a season, joining Jack Eichel and Thomas Vanek.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.