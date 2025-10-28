Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to extend their home winning streak when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Sabres have won four straight games at KeyBank Center and have earned at least a point in five of their last six games overall (4-1-1). They’re one of just seven teams with four home wins already this season.

Columbus, meanwhile, comes to town with a 3-1-0 record on the road – including a shootout win in its most recent game at red-hot Pittsburgh.

Tuesday’s atmosphere will have a unique feel with the Sabres hosting their second-annual Buffalo Bills Night. Read more about the promotion – which includes appearances from Bills players and alumni – here.

The puck drops at 6:45 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.