Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Lindy Ruff was succinct when asked at the outset of training camp what he wanted the identity of his 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres to be.

“Hard to play against and play well defensively,” the Sabres coach said.

The Sabres got off to a strong start to that end on Monday, utilizing their forecheck and net-front presence to build an initial two-goal lead and stifling the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-0 win to open the preseason.

The Sabres players who didn’t play Monday in Columbus – including star players Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson – will look to replicate that performance when the two teams meet again on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.