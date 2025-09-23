Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin among those who will play at home against Columbus.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff was succinct when asked at the outset of training camp what he wanted the identity of his 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres to be.

“Hard to play against and play well defensively,” the Sabres coach said.

The Sabres got off to a strong start to that end on Monday, utilizing their forecheck and net-front presence to build an initial two-goal lead and stifling the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-0 win to open the preseason.

The Sabres players who didn’t play Monday in Columbus – including star players Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson – will look to replicate that performance when the two teams meet again on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

Streaming (Buffalo broadcast market): Sabres.com

Radio: WGR 550

Sabres roster

Here's how the Sabres' Tuesday-night roster lined up during the morning skate:

Forwards
6 Zach Benson9 Josh Norris72 Tage Thompson
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod94 Konsta Helenius
79 Vitkor Neuchev13 Jake Leschyshyn63 Isak Rosen
55 Mason Geertsen48 Tyson Kozak41 Tyler Kopff
DefensemenGoalies
23 Mattias Samuelsson26 Rasmus Dahlin34 Alex Lyon
78 Jacob Bryson21 Conor Timmins27 Devon Levi
28 Zac Jones33 Ryan Johnson
56 Peter Tischke46 Noah Laaouan

Who’s in net?

Ruff announced Tuesday that Lyon will start and play two periods before giving way to Devon Levi, who also played the third period in Columbus on Monday. Levi stopped each of the six shots he faced to complete the combined shutout in relief of Alexandar Georgiev.

Benson’s debut

Another player making his 2025 preseason debut: forward Zach Benson, who detailed on Monday how he spent his offseason undergoing a new skating regiment alongside the Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard. Read more about that – and Benson’s improved shot – here.

Second showings

Outside of Levi, forwards Mason Geertsen and Konsta Helenius are the lone players from Monday’s win in Columbus who are scheduled to be in Tuesday’s lineup.

Geertsen – who signed a two-year, two-way deal this summer – has consistently been with the NHL group in practice sessions. Ruff, who coached Geertsen previously in New Jersey, praised Geertsen’s conditioning coming into camp and said he expects the 30-year-old to play an “enforcer” role this season.

Helenius, the Sabres’ first-round pick in 2024, deked his way to a late goal on Monday. The 19-year-old is entering his second pro season in North American after scoring 14 goals and 35 points as a rookie with Rochester.

