Camp Notebook | Benson eager to benefit from offseason skating program

Zach Benson was candid when reflecting on his second season with the Sabres.

“I didn’t like my year last year,” Benson said Monday, following the fourth day of training camp practices at KeyBank Center.

That sense of unfulfillment after posting 10 goals and 18 assists in 75 games in 2024-25 fueled an offseason containing more intentionality and purpose – and, notably, a new skating program.

The program centered around speed skating, agility and learning the nuances of how to move within his 5-foot-10, 177-pound frame – now seven pounds stronger than his listed weight from last season. Benson trained with fellow 2023 first-round pick and WHL product Connor Bedard, who shared a similar approach in getting faster.

“It was a lot of how to move in my body and get what I need to get the force to put on the ice,” Benson said.

Benson’s program in Vancouver specialized in teaching how to maximize different movements and mechanics, emphasizing that every individual has a unique style. Benson took an affinity for the program after learning it from fellow British Columbia native Kent Johnson who did it previously – leading to his breakout 2024-25 season with 57 points in 68 games.

In addition to learning how to best use his body, Benson was intentional about developing his shot.

The shot, which coach Lindy Ruff said is noticeably improved, was on display Monday right from the first drill, when Benson ripped a low glove wrist shot past the goaltender.

“With my shot, I think every little detail in the practices that I skated this summer, every time I shot the puck, I wanted to score,” Benson said. “I think past summers, you kind of just go out there, you're shooting the puck. This year I really worked on the details of placing the puck where I want to put it and just the want to score.”