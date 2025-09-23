Hunting NHL opportunities, Georgiev and Dunne spark Sabres in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Less than two weeks ago, Alexandar Georgiev was still looking for a job. The 29-year-old goaltender, a veteran of 303 NHL games, remained an unrestricted free agent after splitting a challenging 2024-25 season between Colorado and San Jose.

With Sabres starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen dealing with a lower-body injury to begin training camp, a door cracked open in Buffalo.

“It was a long offseason, for sure, but I was waiting for an opportunity to open up in the best spot,” said Georgiev, who signed a one-year contract Sept. 11. “The Sabres had an opportunity here, so I’m very excited to be with the group.”

Monday at Nationwide Arena, Georgiev stopped all 16 shots he faced in two periods as the Sabres earned a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Buffalo was outshot 8-4 in the first period of the preseason opener, but strong goaltending afforded the visitors – deploying a mix of NHL regulars and Rochester Americans – time to find their footing and build a lead.

“I thought he gave us a couple really good saves, until we kind of got grounded in that first period,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “And I think that’s what you need your goaltender to do. You’re not always going to win every period; you’re going to give up some stuff, and if your goaltender can keep you in there, it gives you a chance to win hockey games.”