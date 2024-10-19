Sabres at Blackhawks | How to watch, storylines, and more

Storylines

1. The lineup

The Sabres are scheduled to hold their morning skate at 12:30 p.m. Check back then for lineup updates from coach Lindy Ruff.

Jiri Kulich entered the lineup in place of Jack Quinn on Thursday and led the team with five shots, including his first NHL goal.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi split the first two games of the road trip in goal.

2. Last time out

Ruff pointed to a slow start and mishandled puck management as the two deciding factors in the loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday. The Sabres fell behind 2-0 in the first period and had their comeback attempts stifled by Blue Jackets goals scored off of turnovers.

The team surrendered a combined 24 high-danger scoring chances in Pittsburgh and Columbus after holding opponents to four in each of the previous two games (according to Natural Stat Trick).

“It's focusing on tiny little details, just not being careless,” Tuch said. “It's working hard for your full shift, not for 35 of the 45 seconds. It's making sure you bear down in certain areas, and we haven't had that consistency yet in the last couple of games.”

3. Scouting the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks continued to build around reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard this past offseason with a series of veteran forward additions headlined by Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Teravainen has helped fuel a hot start for the Chicago power play, with a team-high two goals and five points scored on the man advantage. The Blackhawks have gone 5-for-16 to open the season, including two power-play goals in their win over San Jose on Thursday.

Bertuzzi, Nick Foligno, and defenseman Seth Jones all have scored power-play goals in addition to Teravainen.