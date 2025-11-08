Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

RALEIGH, N.C. – Following a first month of the season spent primarily on home ice, the Buffalo Sabres begin their first extended stretch of road games when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

The Sabres will play four straight road games over the next eight days, all against teams currently occupying playoff spots. They are 0-2-2 on the road so far this season but earned a point in each of their last two games away from KeyBank Center.

“I think the road is sometimes a good place to bond together,” Ruff said. “And you spend more time together versus at home, (when) you're always back in your own place. I'm looking forward to the road.”

The trip begins with a difficult test against the Hurricanes, who remain one of the NHL’s preeminent teams to begin this season. The Sabres have an opportunity to snap an 11-game winless streak in Carolina (0-9-2), which extends to 2016.

The puck drops at 7. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.