Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres open a stretch of 4 straight road games.

November 8
By Jourdon LaBarber
RALEIGH, N.C. – Following a first month of the season spent primarily on home ice, the Buffalo Sabres begin their first extended stretch of road games when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

The Sabres will play four straight road games over the next eight days, all against teams currently occupying playoff spots. They are 0-2-2 on the road so far this season but earned a point in each of their last two games away from KeyBank Center.

“I think the road is sometimes a good place to bond together,” Ruff said. “And you spend more time together versus at home, (when) you're always back in your own place. I'm looking forward to the road.”

The trip begins with a difficult test against the Hurricanes, who remain one of the NHL’s preeminent teams to begin this season. The Sabres have an opportunity to snap an 11-game winless streak in Carolina (0-9-2), which extends to 2016.

The puck drops at 7. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

Lineup notes

The Sabres will be without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who is taking a temporary leave of absence to tend to a personal matter in Sweden.

Ruff said there is currently no timetable for Dahlin’s absence. The Sabres captain published a letter in September announcing that his fiancée, Carolina, experienced heart failure during the summer and was recovering from a heart transplant.

“I will say this, he said everything is OK, and through this, he’s got full support by our team,” Ruff said.

Ruff added: “What this young man has gone through, I don’t think you can describe it and I don’t think you can feel what he’s feeling. I’m pretty passionate about the fact that no one would want to walk in his shoes and have to deal with what he’s dealt with. He’s undoubtedly got the support of everybody on this. This is larger than hockey.”

The Sabres recalled Zac Jones to add defensive depth in Dahlin’s absence. Jones leads AHL defensemen with 13 points in 11 games with Rochester this season.

Buffalo will not hold a morning skate on Saturday, so check back following Lindy Ruff’s pregame media availability at 5:30 p.m. for potential lineup updates.

Scouting the Hurricanes

20251108 Preview Stats

Despite dealing with injuries to their defense corps – including the current absences of Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere – the Hurricanes have remained one of the NHL’s top 5-on-5 teams through the first month of this season.

Carolina has a plus-12 goal differential at even strength, tied for the third best mark in the league. The Hurricanes’ average of 3.62 goals scored per game at all strengths ranks fourth despite icing the NHL’s least productive power play.

The challenge of the Hurricanes begins with solving their high-pressure style of play, with gaps closing quickly moving from the defensive zone into neutral ice.

“We know that they’re a good team in that building,” Ruff said. “… We’re gonna change a few things around and see if we can get a little success here.”

Carolina has been running a three-man goalie rotation, which could line up Brandon Bussi to get the start tonight. Bussi is 3-1-0 with a .916 save percentage this season.

