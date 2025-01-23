Sabres at Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to build momentum after Tuesday's comeback win.

January 23
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres’ four-game road trip now takes them to Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome for a Thursday night matchup with the Flames.

On Tuesday, the Sabres rode their top line to a 3-2 comeback victory in Vancouver, their third win of the season when trailing after two periods.

Now, Buffalo’s challenge is building on that momentum while taking on another playoff contender in Calgary.

“Tonight was a perfect response for us and our group, and that speaks volumes about our team,” said alternate captain Tage Thompson, who leads the Sabres with 21 goals. “… Start to build some momentum here, start to get some traction. We’ve got to stay even-keeled – can’t get too high off one win. We’ve got to go into Calgary and Edmonton remembering what got us the win tonight and stick to it.”

The puck drops at 9 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

The Sabres didn’t practice Wednesday, so check back during Thursday’s 1:30 p.m. morning skate for potential lineup news.

Storylines

1. Line 1 leading the way

With Jason Zucker scratched Tuesday due to illness and Ryan McLeod on injured reserve, JJ Peterka joined Thompson and Jiri Kulich on a first line responsible for all three Sabres goals. Thompson opened the scoring. Kulich tied the game 2-2 in the third period as part of a three-point night. And Peterka capped off a two-point night with a late game winner.

During that line's 5-on-5 ice time, Buffalo led 27-12 in shot attempts, 13-7 in shots on goal and, most importantly, 3-1 in goals.

Postgame conversations centered around the 20-year-old Kulich, whose two assists came on offensive-zone faceoff wins. On both plays, after the draw, Kulich went directly to the net to screen Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.

“That’s something we’ve been struggling at a lot this season, is faceoffs,” Thompson said. “Tonight was a good night, and we get to play offense when we win draws.”

“He isn’t afraid to go to the net and work hard, and that’s why it’s so fun to play with him,” added Peterka.

Kulich returned Monday from a lower-body injury. He’s led the Sabres with nine shots on goal between the last two games while continuing his all-around development at the NHL level.

“I’ve learned a lot,” said Kulich, who has 10 points (6+4) in his last 16 games. “Especially with this group of guys – they just help me so much every single day. I’m feeling more comfortable every day.”

2. Net positive

Friday versus Pittsburgh, Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was shaken up by contact from Evgeni Malkin and allowed four goals on 18 shots in the loss.

After sitting out Monday in Seattle, Luukkonen returned Tuesday to make 32 saves – including six in the final 90 seconds – on 34 shots.

“Upie was huge for us tonight, especially late in the game,” Thompson said. “You need those big saves at key times in the game, and all season he’s been there for us.”

Luukkonen is now 7-3-1 with a .907 save percentage in his last 11 starts, and his best performances have typically netted two points; he owns a 6-1-1 record this season when making 30 or more saves.

3. Scouting the Flames

The Flames (22-16-7) enter Thursday one point ahead of Vancouver for the second Western Conference wild card spot. They’re 10-7-3 in 20 games since the beginning of December and haven’t won or lost more than two in a row during that span.

Calgary hosts the Sabres on extra rest, having not played since Saturday’s 3-1 win in Winnipeg.

Forward Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with 18 goals and 32 points, although he’s gone without a point in three straight games.

Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf has emerged as a Calder Trophy candidate, as he’s 16-7-2 and ranks sixth among qualifying netminders (16-plus games) with a .917 save percentage. The former seventh-round pick most recently stopped 38 of 39 shots to beat the Jets and owns a .934 save percentage in his last eight games.

The Flames don’t get much from their special teams, with their power play ranking 21st in the NHL (20.2 percent) and their penalty kill ranking 30th (71.3 percent).

The Sabres earned a 3-2 shootout win versus Calgary on Nov. 9 at KeyBank Center and have won three straight at the Saddledome, dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Game notes

  • Rasmus Dahlin has 15 assists in 13 games since Dec. 23, tied for third most in the NHL during that span.
  • Thompson has two goals and three assists during his current four-game point streak. He also has five goals and two assists in nine career games against Calgary.
  • Luukkonen has stopped 56 of 59 shots (.949) in his last two games versus Calgary.

