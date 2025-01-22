Kulich's 3-point night leads Sabres to comeback win over Canucks

Kulich was tasked with centering the top line between Peterka and Thompson, a job that – particularly on the road – comes with matchups against top opposing players. The Sabres finished the game with a 27-12 advantage in shot attempts when the three forwards shared the ice at 5-on-5 (according to Natural Stat Trick), with each player getting rewarded with a goal.

Thompson opened the scoring with 2:26 remaining in the first period off a draw won by Kulich on the left dot in the offensive zone. Thompson carried the puck into the high slot and buried a wrist shot for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Following a two-goal second period by the Canucks, the Sabres’ top line went back to work in the third. Peterka forced a turnover down low to set up Kulich’s tying goal, then buried a one-timer on a feed from Rasmus Dahlin for the winning goal with 6:27 remaining.

Peterka’s goal was once again made possible by a faceoff win from Kulich, who then immediately skated to the net and set a screen on goaltender Thatcher Demko.

“I’m trying to go to the net more than ever because I don’t think I was going to the net last season in Rochester,” Kulich said. “But especially if I’m playing with those guys, my role is be net-front and [give] them more space.”

Kulich’s final faceoff of the night came with 18 seconds remaining and the Sabres clinging to a one-goal lead in a game they desperately needed. His opponent, J.T. Miller, entered the night with a 58.7-percent success rate in the circle. Kulich won the draw and, seconds later, cleared the puck out of the defensive zone.

It was a tall order for a 20-year-old, but one that Kulich has earned throughout a rookie season in which he’s progressively grown. He opened the year on the fringe of the roster, cracked the lineup playing the wing, and graduated to his natural position at center.

After scoring two goals with no assists in his first 17 games, Kulich has 10 points (6+4) in 15 games since Dec. 7. He ranks fourth among NHL rookies in that span despite losing four games to a lower-body injury.

“Real impressive,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “We knew how well he’d been playing before he went out. I mean, we talked about center or wing, I think he’s proven now that he can play in the middle and he can carry the puck through the neutral zone, he can win key faceoffs for us and defensively he’s been really strong.”

Now, he’d just like to bury one of those grade-A chances from Thompson.

“Tommer keeps feeding me pucks and I’m just putting them right into the goalie’s stomach,” Kulich said. “Hopefully next game one of those (is) going in.”

Here’s more from the win in Vancouver.