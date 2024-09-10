How to watch the Sabres at the 2024 Prospects Challenge

The Buffalo Sabres will stream all three of their Prospects Challenge games live on Sabres.com, beginning when the event kicks off this Friday, Sept. 13 at LECOM Harborcenter.

Buffalo is slated to play three games during the event, which also features prospects from the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and New Jersey Devils.

Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will call Friday and Saturday’s games while Andrew Mossbrooks (play by play) and Kris Baker (analysis) will call the finale on Monday. Brian Duff and Marty Biron will be on during intermissions for all three games.