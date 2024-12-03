Sabres partner with KeyBank on 'Text to Donate' program in support of Rasmus Dahlin Foundation

The Buffalo Sabres and KeyBank are proud to support Rasmus Dahlin’s mission to help children in Western New York through a new “Text to Donate” program launching on Dec. 3.

The program will facilitate donations to the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation by simply texting “Dahlin” to 86225. For every $10 donated, you will be entered with a chance to win a meet and greet with Dahlin at an upcoming Sabres game.

KeyBank is launching the program with a $26,000 donation.

“KeyBank is excited to partner with Rasmus Dahlin as he launches his foundation to improve and make a difference in the lives of children with various needs in Western New York,” said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo market president. “Our $26,000 donation is a symbol of our belief in his work and the excitement we share about the good the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation will do in our community. Go Sabres!”

“I’m so grateful for KeyBank and their generous contribution to my foundation,” Dahlin said. “KeyBank’s commitment and continued support throughout the rest of the season shows how important Western New York is to them and I know that, together, we can help improve the lives of children in our community.”

The Rasmus Dahlin Foundation was founded in October with a mission to improve the lives of children with various needs around the Buffalo community. The foundation supports initiatives that enhance the quality of children’s lives, focusing on health, wellness, and providing resources to underserved communities.”

Find out more about the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation here.