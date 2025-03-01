Sabres partner with Roswell Park to raise funds for 'Bald for Bucks' initiative

Donations of $50 or more will receive a Bald for Bucks T-shirt.

SMKT-2089_Bald for Bucks Promo_VB_No URL
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and its Bald for Bucks initiative to raise funds for critical cancer research and patient-care programs throughout the month of March.

Fans can visit Sabres.com/BaldForBucks to donate, with donations of $50 or more receiving an exclusive Sabres-branded Bald for Bucks T-shirt.

All money raised will remain in Western New York with the goal of accelerating promising research projects and supporting programs that assist patients during their cancer journey

“When you support Bald for Bucks, you’re not only supporting the individuals who are shaving their heads, but you’re also helping Roswell Park shave away barriers to cancer care and research,’ said Candace Johnson, PhD, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This March, we’re teaming up with the Buffalo Sabres once again to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families in Western New York and beyond.”

The Sabres have been annual supporters of Bald for Bucks and were proud to help raise over $105,000 toward the initiative in 2024. Sabres broadcasters Dan Dunleavy and Marty Biron will once again have their heads shaved live during the MSG broadcast on March 25 in support of fundraising efforts.

“Every year people ask me when I’m doing Bald for Bucks because they are always happy to support this great cause. I am so thankful for our WNY community and everyone that has supported us over the years, and I am always looking forward to the month of March as Dan and I go Bald for Bucks!”

Find more information on cancer screening at Roswell Park here.

2025 Bald For Bucks

