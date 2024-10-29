Sabres and Roswell Park to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday

Honoring Jack Langdon

This year’s guest of honor is 26-year-old Jack Langdon, a Sabres fan who this past summer rang the bell at Roswell Park to complete his treatment for spindle cell carcinoma.

Langdon was previously the honored guest for a ceremonial puck drop on Hockey Fights cancer Night in 2011, when – at 13 years old – he received care for Ewing’s sarcoma at Roswell Park.

The Sabres will once again honor Langdon’s fight with a pregame tribute video and a ceremonial puck drop on Friday.

Hockey Fights Cancer scarves

In what’s become a Hockey Fights Cancer tradition, commemorative lavender scarves will be placed on every seat inside KeyBank Center.

A special 50/50 jackpot

The 50/50 raffle for Friday’s game will have a guaranteed jackpot of at least $50,000 with all proceeds benefitting Roswell Park.

Fans who are not attending the game can still buy 50/50 tickets online at Sabres.com/5050.

Online auction

From 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 10, fans can bid on Sabres memorabilia with proceeds benefiting Roswell Park.

Auction items will include Sabres tickets, experiences, autographed memorabilia, and the lavender-taped sticks used by the players during warmups.

Place your bids at Sabres.com/auctions.

Autographed mini helmet surprise

Mini Sabres helmets will be available for purchase to benefit Roswell Park – each featuring the autograph of a surprise Sabres player.

The helmets will be available for $50 on the 100-Level and 200-Level concourses while supplies last.

Share who you’re fighting for

Hockey Fights Cancer placards will be placed on every seat inside KeyBank Center and be available at stations throughout the concourse with a space for fans to write the name of a loved one who has battled cancer.

A special moment will be held around the 10:00 mark of the second period for fans to raise their placards into the air and share who they’re fighting for.

You can also print your Hockey Fights Cancer placard at Sabres.com/HFC.

Family activities

There will be special Hockey Fights Cancer photo backdrops, airbrush tattoos, and hair braiding on the 100-Level concourse. DJ Milk will also be on hand providing music ahead of the game.