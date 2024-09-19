Former Sabres captain Okposo announces retirement

"It's impossible to overstate what Kyle has meant to this group - he is patient, he is a lifelong learner, he is levelheaded, and most of all, he is proud to be a Buffalo Sabre," general manager Kevyn Adams said when he appointed Okposo captain in 2022.

"When times get difficult, Kyle knows when to speak up, and when he does, the team takes it to heart. Kyle and his family have made Buffalo their home and want to see our organization succeed, both on and off the ice. I am proud that Kyle will represent our organization with class and dignity."

Okposo returned to Buffalo last season on a one-year contract and was traded to the Panthers at the deadline, a decision made by the Sabres to give the veteran one final chance at a championship. He played 17 playoff games for Florida, including six in the Stanley Cup Final.

Following the championship, Okposo penned an open letter to Western New York that was published in the Buffalo News.

“I never thought I could truly integrate myself and my family into another place,” St. Paul, Minnesota native wrote. “I was wrong about that. You all care so much about the Sabres and Bills. It’s amazing to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. It made losing more difficult, but that’s OK. When the group who is here turns it around, it’s going to make the feeling of success run so much deeper.

“I can’t promise you anything other than the fact I did my best to teach the men in that locker room. To care, to hurt, to love, to grind, to work. You are in good hands with the young core, and they will deliver.”