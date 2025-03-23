At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Jets 3

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

A season-high 33 saves from James Reimer and a career-high four points (1+3) from Ryan McLeod helped the Sabres take down the Western Conference leaders and conclude their road trip with a 2-2-0 record.

Reimer stood tall under heavy pressure all afternoon to earn his third win of the season.

Alex Tuch scored what was ultimately the game-winning goal while shorthanded in the third period, JJ Peterka scored in a third straight game and Tyson Kozak scored his second NHL goal. Rasmus Dahlin also added a goal, his 13th of the season.

Jacob Bernard-Docker recorded a pair of primary helpers for his first points – in his second game – with the Sabres. It was also the first multi-point effort of Bernard-Docker’s 131-game career.

Forward Jordan Greenway appeared shaken up after blocking a shot with his skate and didn’t return after the first intermission with a a lower-body injury; he skated 4:44 in the first period.

Winnipeg’s goals came from Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers, and Logan Stanley added two assists. Goalie Eric Comrie stopped 12 of 16 shots.