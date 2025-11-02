Luukkonen, Sabres survive OT and take down Capitals

After three straight overtime losses – three extra periods where missed opportunities cost Buffalo a point in the standings – the Sabres broke through on Saturday, beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout at KeyBank Center.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved the day in 3-on-3 play, helping Buffalo survive extended, exhausting defensive-zone shifts for Tage Thompson (3:11), Rasmus Dahlin (3:10) and Alex Tuch (2:10).

“We played it smart,” Luukkonen said after his second appearance of the season. “Nobody started to take runs or tried to jump into plays. I think we kept it tight and let them shoot not from the optimal spot. That’s what we’ve been missing, to play smart on the 3-on-3, and I think we did that tonight.”