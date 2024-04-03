At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Capitals 2

JJ Peterka scored two goals as part of a three-point performance to ignite the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The win pulled the Sabres within five points of the Capitals, who currently hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The two teams meet again in Buffalo on April 11.

The Sabres fell behind less than three minutes into the contest but tied the score on a goal from Zemgus Girgensons and pulled ahead on consecutive goals from Peterka, the second of which came at the 10:54 mark of the second period and stood as the game winner.

Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch added goals in a span of 2:30 during the period. Dahlin and Tuch had two assists each for their own three-point outings.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for the victory. Charlie Lindgren allowed six goals on 31 shots for the Capitals before being replaced by Darcy Kuemper, who stopped four shots in 14:19.

The Sabres honored Jeff Skinner with a pregame ceremony and throughout the night for playing his 1,000th NHL game. Skinner became the 47th active player to reach the milestone.