At the Horn | Capitals 4 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

Another closely contested game extended Buffalo’s winless streak to nine (0-6-3).

Jason Zucker scored his eighth goal of the season and Jiri Kulich his fourth for the Sabres. Tage Thompson picked up an assist and now has six points in his last six games.

For the Capitals, Tom Wilson scored two power-play goals and Dylan Strome recorded the third-period game winner. Defenseman Jacob Chychrun added a late empty netter and John Carlson tallied three assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves on 30 shots, while Washington’s Logan Thompson stopped 19 of 21.

The Sabres were once again without captain Rasmus Dahlin who missed his fifth straight game since leaving the Dec. 3 game early due to back spasms.

Here’s more from the loss.